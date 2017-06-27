Markets erase opening gains to turn red; Nifty below 9,550

Benchmark indices opened higher but later pared gains to trade lower tracking muted handover from global Investors also stayed cautious ahead of F&O expiry due this week and GST rollout lined up for June 30 midnight.



At 9:50 am, the S&P BSE was trading at 31,054, down 83 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 9,540, down 34 points.



In the broader market, the S&P BSE and the S&P BSE indices underperformed to shed 0.6% and 0.4%, respectively.



"Direct fall below 9,530/9,500 could usher in sharp long liquidation, which is less expected, but needs to be factored in as well. Alternatively, a pull back above 9,640 could usher in more positivity, rekindling hopes towards 10k," said Geojit Financial Services in a note.



Buzzing Stocks



Adani Ports, HUL, Cipla and HDFC Bank were the top gainers on BSE while SBI, ICICI Bank, NTPC and Tata Motors lost the most.



Cadila Healthcare gained 1.27 % after its board approved raising up to Rs 18,500 crore through various financial ools, including issue of securities in domestic as well as international



PSU Bank falls 1.7% slumps for secong straight session led by PNB, Allahabad Bank, SBI, Bank of Baroda. All contituents trade in red in the index as RBI seeks to raise provisioning to deal with the NPA mess.



Global Markets



Global were mainly trading flat except Japan, which closed in on two-year highs early on Tuesday thanks to a weaker while the euro sagged against its peers after European Central Bank President Mario talked up benefits of the ECB's easy monetary policy.



Japan's benchmark Nikkei advanced 0.4% to 20,235.79. A rise above 20,318.11, a peak scaled a week ago, would take the Nikkei to its highest since August 2015.



MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside stood flat. Australian stocks lost 0.3% while South Korea's KOSPI was unchanged.



Elsewhere, regional were sluggish early on Tuesday as provided few catalysts after the S&P 500 and the Dow closed overnight effectively flat.



