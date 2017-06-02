Markets erase some gains after opening at record highs; Nifty tests 9,650

The S&P BSE Sensex touched a new high of 31,332, surpassing the previous milestone of 31,220

Benchmark indices pared some gains after opening at record high with scaling 31,300 tracking gains in global as touched record highs on upbeat and employment data.



The S&P BSE gained as much as 195 points to touch a new high of 31,332, surpassing the previous milestone of 31,220 hit on May 29 while the broader Nifty50 rose as much as 16 ponts to reach a fresh high of 9,673, scaling last peak of 9,637 hit on May 29.



The strong data suggested the is regaining speed after struggling at the start of the year, which could make a strong case for a rate hike by US Fed. San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams on Wednesday said while he saw three interest rate hikes this year as his baseline scenario, four rate increases would also be appropriate if the economy got an unexpected boost, Reuters reported.



At 10:35 am, the S&P BSE was trading at 31,252, up 115 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 9,649, up 33 points.



In the broader market, the S&P BSE and the S&P BSE indices gained 0.6% and 0.3%, respectively.



"Yesterday’s dips evolved on anticipated lines, and with dips not extending much,the following upswing that could unfold today, could be consequently limited to 9,670 or 9,727. The flat oscillators disussed yesterday as well, corroborates the expectations towards limited upsides, but a direct rise above 9,727 could re-align indicators," said Geojit Financial Services in a note.



Buzzing Stocks



Bhart Airtel, Cipla, Tata Motors, HeroMoto Corp and NTPC gained the most on BSE while Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto, and PowerGrid lost the most.



TVS Motor Company gained 5.24 % after it reported a 16% increase in total sales at 2,82,007 units in May. The Chennai-based company had sold 2,43,783 units in May 2016. Total two-wheeler sales during the month increased 15.6 per cent to 2,75,426 units.





Bharti Airtel gained 3 % on receiving approvals from the Securities & Exchange Board of India, BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India for its proposed merger with Telenor India.

Pranati Deva

