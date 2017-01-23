Markets expect Trump to be rational with policy decisions: Anup Maheshwari

After the big bang demonetisation move in November, all eyes are now on the government's upcoming Budget proposals that would help restart the economic growth engine. ANUP MAHESHWARI, executive vice-president, head of equities & corporate strategy, DSP BlackRock tells Puneet Wadhwa that Budget 2017 will be better than expectations on more counts than one, considering that the government has limited time to deliver on growth and job creation. Edited excerpts: How do you see the global equity markets play out in 2017? Calendar year 2016 (CY16) was a year dominated by global events ...