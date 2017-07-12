Markets gain marginally despite weak global cues; Nifty firmly above 9,800

Benchmark indices extended gains for third session straight with trading firmly above 9,800 and gaining 100 points despite weakness in global peers. Asian were mixed tracking amid controvery surrounding US President Trump after emails disclosed by President Donald Trump's eldest son cited Russian support for his father's 2016 election campaign.



At 10:00 am, the S&P BSE was trading at 31,810, up 63 points while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 9,810 up 24 points



In the broader market, the S&P BSE and S&P BSE index rose 0.4% each."The overall trend is still positive in the short term wherein 9,900 levels is an immediate target in the short term whereas above 10,000 levels in the medium term. On the lower side, 9,740 is an immediate support and below that 9,710. The momentum indicator MACD is well in the buy mode on the daily charts which is very supportive and bullish in the short term," said Anand Rathi Technicals in a note.HUL, RIL, ONGC and PowerGrid contributed the most to BSE while TCS, HDFC, Bajaj Auto and Sun Pharma shed the most on the index.Religare Enterprises extended yesterday's losses, down over 5% after ending in the 20% lower circuit on Tuesday amid speculation that lenders had sold some shares, pledged by the company’s promoters, in the open market.gained 0.5% after its UK arm signed a definitive sale agreement to sell two of its pipe mills in Hartlepool to Liberty House Group.gained after the Supreme Court clarified that the ban on sale of alcohol within 500 m of any state or national highway will not cover roads within city limits if these lose the highway tag post denotification.Recently listed companies like HUDCO, CDSL, AU Small Finance and PNC Infratech continued to rally, up 2-6% in the morning trade.Asian shares steadied on Wednesday after managed to weather a fresh twist in the political controversy surrounding US President Donald Trump's administration, while investors looked ahead to Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments later in the day.MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up 0.1% while Japan's Nikkei slid 0.3%.US stocks took a brief tumble after emails disclosed Trump's eldest son cited Russian support for his father's 2016 election campaign.By the closing bell, shares had clawed back their losses in part as the Senate announced a two-week delay to its August recess to allow more time to tackle a measure that would repeal key parts of Obamacare, as well as pursue other legislative priorities.