MARKETS LIVE: Indices at record high, Nifty hits 11,000 for first time ever

Markets at open At 9:17 am, The S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 35,928, up 130 points while the broader Nifty50 index was ruling at 11,003, up 36 points Top trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher BUY CG POWER CMP: Rs 96.40 TARGET: Rs 106 STOPLOSS: Rs 90 The stock has been in an uptrend for the past 3-4 weeks and now has indicated more or less a higher bottom formation pattern in the daily chart to signify potential and strength to carry on the momentum still further in the coming days. The RSI has shown a steep rise to indicate a positive bias and with decent volume activity witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of Rs 106 keeping a stop loss of Rs 90. CLICK HERE FOR MORE Nifty outlook by Prabhudas Lilladher Indices continue to make new high, however also the Volatility index is on rise with RSI on daily & weekly chart in overbought zone which surely calls for a word of caution. The support for the day is seen at 10,900 while the resistance would be at 11,020 levels. Apollo Micro Systems closes 65% higher on Day 1 of listing Shares of Apollo Micro Systems closed 65% higher to its issue price of Rs 275. The stock had gained a whopping 74% in the opening deals at Rs 478 on the BSE. India to grow at 7.4% in 2018: IMF India is projected to grow at 7.4% in 2018 as against China's 6.8%, the IMF said on Monday, making it the fastest growing country among emerging economies following last year's slowdown due to demonetisation and the implementation of the GST. NPAs to rise to Rs 9.5 trillion by March-end: Report India's banking sector will be saddled with gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) worth a staggering Rs 9.5 trillion by March-end, up from Rs 8 trillion in the year-ago period, a report said on Monday. "The recovery rate, which is a good indicator of the effectiveness of ARCs is expected to rise from 38 per cent earlier to about 44-48 per cent," it said.

open on a positive note tracking global cues. Asian stocks advanced on Tuesday after US senators struck a deal to end a three-day government shutdown, sending Wall Street's main indexes to record highs and keeping the dollar well supported.

US lawmakers passed a short-term measure on Monday to fund the federal government through February 8. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2% to a fresh record peak. At 7am Indian time, the SGX was trading at 11,002 levels, up 0.3% over its previous close.

In other news, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank have pegged India’s growth in FY18 to be around 6.7%, which is a tad higher than the 6.5% projected earlier. (With wire inputs)