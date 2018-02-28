MARKETS LIVE: Sensex down over 100 pts, Nifty tests 10,500 mark; banks lose

PNB stock cracks 6% to hit 20-month low after Firestar files for bankruptcy Shares of Punjab National Bank slumped over 6% and fell to a 20-month low on the bourses after Nirav Modi's Firestar Diamond filed a bankruptcy plea in the United States (US) and a local court in Mumbai issued summons to the accused diamantaire. Meanwhile, media reports have surfaced that Nirav Modi is not coming back to India anytime soon. CLICK HERE FOR FULL STORY India to grow 7.6% in calendar year 2018 amid note ban disruption: Moody's Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday estimated that India will grow 7.6 per cent in calendar year 2018 and 7.5 per cent in 2019, amid signs of economic recovery from impact of demonetisation and GST. "There are some signs that the Indian economy is starting to recover from the soft growth patch attributed to the negative impact of the demonetisation undertaken in 2016 and disruption related to last years rollout of the Goods and Service Tax," it said. CLICK HERE FOR FULL STORY Market Check S&P BSE Sensex 34,175.16 -0.50% Nifty 50 10,505.30 -0.46% S&P BSE 200 4,592.14 -0.42% Nifty 500 9,264.20 -0.41% S&P BSE Mid-Cap 16,552.96 -0.29% S&P BSE Small-Cap 18,055.14 -0.19% India factory growth slows to 4-month low as rising prices dent demand: PMI Growth in India's factory activity slowed to a four-month low in February as new orders eased and weighed on output after manufacturers raised prices at the fastest pace in a year, a business survey showed on Wednesday. That suggests retail inflation could continue to pick up over coming months, pressuring the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to raise interest rates despite concerns that tighter policy could weigh on economic growth. READ MORE Sector watch: Auto We expect automobile sales in February 2018 to remain buoyant as they will continue to benefit from the low base caused by demonetisation last year, although Y-o-Y growth numbers will not entirely mirror the preceding month’s trend, considering that February 2017 was a month of recovery across segments. Besides, the lesser number of despatch days available for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in February 2018 to supply various models to their dealers will cause a M-o-M decline in sales volume. We expect market leader Hero MotoCorp to report 12% sales growth while TVS Motor Company is likely to register close to 18% growth supported by strong exports and three-wheeler sales. Bajaj Auto’s launch of Discover bike model will aid two-wheeler sales while its three- wheeler and export volume continues to do well. In the passenger car segment, we expect market leader Maruti Suzuki India to report 8% Y-o-Y growth in sales, backed by the popularity of last year’s launches. Source: Nirmal Bang report Sectoral Watch: Nifty Bank down over 1%