MARKETS LIVE: Sensex down over 100 pts, Nifty tests 10,500 mark; banks lose

PNB stock cracks 6% to hit 20-month low after Firestar files for bankruptcy Shares of Punjab National Bank slumped over 6% and fell to a 20-month low on the bourses after Nirav Modi's Firestar Diamond filed a bankruptcy plea in the United States (US) and a local court in Mumbai issued summons to the accused diamantaire. Meanwhile, media reports have surfaced that Nirav Modi is not coming back to India anytime soon. CLICK HERE FOR FULL STORY India to grow 7.6% in calendar year 2018 amid note ban disruption: Moody's Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday estimated that India will grow 7.6 per cent in calendar year 2018 and 7.5 per cent in 2019, amid signs of economic recovery from impact of demonetisation and GST. "There are some signs that the Indian economy is starting to recover from the soft growth patch attributed to the negative impact of the demonetisation undertaken in 2016 and disruption related to last years rollout of the Goods and Service Tax," it said. CLICK HERE FOR FULL STORY Market Check S&P BSE Sensex 34,175.16 -0.50% Nifty 50 10,505.30 -0.46% S&P BSE 200 4,592.14 -0.42% Nifty 500 9,264.20 -0.41% S&P BSE Mid-Cap 16,552.96 -0.29% S&P BSE Small-Cap 18,055.14 -0.19% India factory growth slows to 4-month low as rising prices dent demand: PMI Growth in India's factory activity slowed to a four-month low in February as new orders eased and weighed on output after manufacturers raised prices at the fastest pace in a year, a business survey showed on Wednesday. That suggests retail inflation could continue to pick up over coming months, pressuring the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to raise interest rates despite concerns that tighter policy could weigh on economic growth. READ MORE Sector watch: Auto We expect automobile sales in February 2018 to remain buoyant as they will continue to benefit from the low base caused by demonetisation last year, although Y-o-Y growth numbers will not entirely mirror the preceding month’s trend, considering that February 2017 was a month of recovery across segments. Besides, the lesser number of despatch days available for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in February 2018 to supply various models to their dealers will cause a M-o-M decline in sales volume. We expect market leader Hero MotoCorp to report 12% sales growth while TVS Motor Company is likely to register close to 18% growth supported by strong exports and three-wheeler sales. Bajaj Auto’s launch of Discover bike model will aid two-wheeler sales while its three- wheeler and export volume continues to do well. In the passenger car segment, we expect market leader Maruti Suzuki India to report 8% Y-o-Y growth in sales, backed by the popularity of last year’s launches. Source: Nirmal Bang report Sectoral Watch: Nifty Bank down over 1%
The benchmark indices were trading lower on Wednesday taking cues from key Asian markets.
In economic data released today, growth in India's factory activity slowed to a four-month low in February as new orders eased and weighed on output after manufacturers raised prices at the fastest pace in a year, a business survey showed on Wednesday.
The Nikkei Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, compiled by IHS Markit, fell to 52.1 in February from January's 52.4 and was below the 52.8 expected in a Reuters poll.
The market participants will now be looking forward to Fiscal Deficit and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to be released later in the day.
In the global markets, Asian shares faltered on Wednesday and bonds were sold off as risk appetite soured after comments from new Federal Reserve Chair revived fears about faster rate rises in the US.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.2 per cent, on track for a second straight day of losses.
Japan's Nikkei eased 0.2 per cent while South Korea's KOSPI index ticked higher. Australian shares slipped 0.4 per cent.
New Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell noted in his semi-annual testimony on Tuesday that the US economy was strong, inflation was ticking higher and that the global backdrop was better than in December.
On Wall Street, the markets turned south on Tuesday with the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq falling more than 1 per cent each.
(with Reuters inputs)
