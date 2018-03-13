MARKETS LIVE: Indices trade flat, Nifty above 10,400 mark; IT stocks slip

Financial sector stocks rally COMPANY LATEST() CHG() CHG(%) VOLUME IDBI BANK 65.40 0.70 1.08 1182236 BANK OF INDIA 103.60 8.50 8.94 1022316 PUNJAB NATL.BANK 96.30 1.70 1.80 699436 ANDHRA BANK 38.40 2.55 7.11 560497 ST BK OF INDIA 255.20 2.35 0.93 301152 NEWS IMPACT Bank of India recovers NPAs woth Rs 7,000 crore: Reports STOCKS IN NEWS TCS: Tata Sons to sell up to 1.48 percent stake in TCS via Block Trades to raise USD 1.2 billion at Rs 2,872-2,925 apiece Reliance Communications: NCLT extends stay on company's arm asset sale till further orders Interglobe Aviation: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked IndiGo and GoAir to ground 8 and 11 A320 neo planes, respectively JSW Steel: Fund raising of USD 1 billion through overseas bonds to buy distressed assets JSPL board to consider QIP issue on 16th March, Friday Andhra Bank says fund-based exposure to Sterling Group at Rs 578 cr Power Grid inks pact with SBI for Rs 5,000 cr loan BoI has recovered Rs 7000 cr worth SLOCs from other banks ACC and Ambuja Cements to enter into master supply agreement HFCL to build Rs 260-cr optical fibre plant in Telangana SBI to take 5 companies to NCLT for Rs 3250cr NBCC India says no charges proved against chairman Mittal After CBI probe Radha Madhav Corporation Ltd To Issue 41,50,000 Equity Shares on Preferential Basis to Non - Promoters. & To Issue 2,28,25,000 Convertible Warrants on Preferential Basis to Promoter and Non-Promoter Bata India: Sebi has directed Bata on Monday to conduct an inquiry into the leak of price-sensitive financial information.The regulator has asked the company to take action against those responsible for the leak and strengthen its internal processes. (Source: Nirmal Bang) Tata Sons sell $1.25bn TCS shares Stock Impact TCS drags Nifty IT index Sectoral Trend

The benchmark were trading largely flat taking cues from their Asian counterparts.



Among economic data, the country's Industrial activity expanded 7.5 per cent in January, up from 7.1 per cent in December. This is the third straight month that industrial output has expanded by more than 7 per cent, suggesting economic activity is gaining as the effects of demonetisation and the goods and services tax (GST) dissipate.



Retail inflation, measured by the consumer price index (CPI), moderated to a four-month low of 4.4 per cent in February, aided by a fall in the price of pulses and moderation in vegetables, led by onion. The CPI rise was 5.07 per cent in January. Headline inflation is now lower than the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC)’s forecast of 5.1 per cent for the March quarter.In the global markets, Asian stocks stalled on Tuesday as Wall Street shares lost steam, while the dollar sagged on the back of declining US yields.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed by mid-morning. The index had surged 1.5 per cent on Monday following firm US jobs numbers on Friday, while low wage growth eased concerns about inflation and faster central bank rate hikes.



Japan’s Nikkei shed 0.2 per cent, with shares in steelmakers and automakers still battered by concerns about US tariffs on imported steel and aluminium.



On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 157.13 points, or 0.6%, to 25,178.61. The S&P 500 index fell 3.55 points, or 0.1%, to 2,783.02. The technology-laden Nasdaq Composite Index was up 27.51 points, or 0.4%, to 7,588.32.



(with wire inputs)