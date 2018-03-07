JUST IN
MARKETS LIVE: Indices open marginally lower, Nifty tests 10,200 levels

Catch all the market action here.

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

The domestic indices opened marginally lower on Wednesday taking cues from recent developments in the banking sector. That apart, global developments are also keeping sentiment in check.

On Tuesday, banking shares were under pressure with Nifty PSU bank index hitting 52-week low of 2,917 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The index fell below its earlier low of 2,928 recorded in October 19, 2017 in intra-day trade.

Bank of India, Canara Bank, Union Bank of India, Allahabad Bank and Andhra Bank from the Nifty PSU Bank index touched their respective 52-week lows on the NSE in intra-day trade.

As a part of investigation into the PNB scam, ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar and Axis Bank's Shikha Sharma have been summoned by an anti-fraud agency in the bank fraud case involving jeweller Nirav Modi and his partner and uncle Mehul Choksi. ICICI Bank is believed to have extended a loan of Rs 10 billion and Axis Bank Rs 7 billion last year to Gitanjali Gems of Choksi.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Global stocks and the dollar slumped on Wednesday after a key advocate for free trade in the White House announced his resignation, fanning fears that US President Donald Trump would go ahead with tariffs and risk a trade war.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.25 per cent, while  Japan’s Nikkei retreated 0.2 per cent.

South Korea’s KOSPI bucked the trend and rose 0.3 per cent amid a perceived easing of regional tensions, following news on Tuesday that South Korea would hold its first summit with the North in more than a decade.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 9.36 points, or 0.04 per cent, to close at 24,884.12, the S&P 500 gained 7.18 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 2,728.12 and the Nasdaq Composite added 41.30 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 7,372.01.

(with inputs from Reuters)

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

First Published: Wed, March 07 2018. 09:15 IST

