MARKETS LIVE: Indices open marginally lower, Nifty tests 10,200 levels

Foreign investors have slowly started liquidating some of their holdings in local debt paper, as rising bond yields and the rupee's weakening bias make their investment not lucrative enough at a time when the US economy shows early signs of recovery. It is not that they are liquidating en masse; utilisation of their permitted limits show there is very little space left to invest. And, this is also a threat for local investors. In February, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold $421 million in debt; in March so far, they have sold $133 mn. However, in January, they had bought $1.5 billion in debt.

The domestic opened marginally lower on Wednesday taking cues from recent developments in the banking sector. That apart, global developments are also keeping sentiment in check.





On Tuesday, banking were under pressure with PSU index hitting 52-week low of 2,917 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The index fell below its earlier low of 2,928 recorded in October 19, 2017 in intra-day

of India, Canara Bank, Union of India, Allahabad and Andhra from the PSU index touched their respective 52-week lows on the in intra-day

As a part of investigation into the PNB scam, ICICI chief Chanda Kochhar and Axis Bank's Shikha Sharma have been summoned by an anti-fraud agency in the fraud case involving jeweller Nirav Modi and his partner and uncle Mehul Choksi. ICICI is believed to have extended a loan of Rs 10 billion and Axis Rs 7 billion last year to Gitanjali Gems of Choksi.

Global and the dollar slumped on Wednesday after a key advocate for free in the White House announced his resignation, fanning fears that US President Donald Trump would go ahead with tariffs and risk a war.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan was down 0.25 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei retreated 0.2 per cent.



South Korea’s KOSPI bucked the trend and rose 0.3 per cent amid a perceived easing of regional tensions, following on Tuesday that South Korea would hold its first summit with the North in more than a decade.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 9.36 points, or 0.04 per cent, to close at 24,884.12, the S&P 500 gained 7.18 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 2,728.12 and the Nasdaq Composite added 41.30 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 7,372.01.



