MARKETS LIVE: Indices open marginally lower, Nifty tests 10,200 levels

MUST READ: Rupee, rising yields driving foreign portfolio investors away Foreign investors have slowly started liquidating some of their holdings in local debt paper, as rising bond yields and the rupee's weakening bias make their investment not lucrative enough at a time when the US economy shows early signs of recovery. It is not that they are liquidating en masse; utilisation of their permitted limits show there is very little space left to invest. And, this is also a threat for local investors. In February, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold $421 million in debt; in March so far, they have sold $133 mn. However, in January, they had bought $1.5 billion in debt. READ MORE
The domestic indices opened marginally lower on Wednesday taking cues from recent developments in the banking sector. That apart, global developments are also keeping sentiment in check.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Global stocks and the dollar slumped on Wednesday after a key advocate for free trade in the White House announced his resignation, fanning fears that US President Donald Trump would go ahead with tariffs and risk a trade war.
South Korea’s KOSPI bucked the trend and rose 0.3 per cent amid a perceived easing of regional tensions, following news on Tuesday that South Korea would hold its first summit with the North in more than a decade.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 9.36 points, or 0.04 per cent, to close at 24,884.12, the S&P 500 gained 7.18 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 2,728.12 and the Nasdaq Composite added 41.30 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 7,372.01.
(with inputs from Reuters)
