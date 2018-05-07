MARKETS LIVE: Indices open higher, Nifty near 10,650 mark on global cues

Sectoral Trend Top Sensex gainers and losers Markets at Open At 9:17 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 35,030, up 114 points while the broader Nifty50 index was ruling at 10,650, up 32 points Markets at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 34,949.81 +34.43 +0.10 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 11,157.82 +37.25 +0.33 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 33,872.82 +12.88 +0.04 S&P BSE 100 11,030.10 +32.10 +0.29 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,566.37 +19.39 +0.55 (Source: BSE) FPIs pull out Rs 155 bn in April on back of rising crude, G-sec yields Foreign investors have pulled out over Rs 155 billion from the Indian capital market in April, making it the steepest outflow in 16 months, due to surge in global crude prices and rise in yields of government securities. This comes after an inflow of Rs 116.54 bn in equities in March and an outflow of over Rs 90 billion from the debt market during the same period. READ MORE Commodity Picks: 7 May 2018 Barley Barley is trading at Rs 1,485 per quintal in Jaipur. Prices are expected to trade higher towards Rs 1,510 per quintal in a couple of weeks on account of lower domestic production and active buying by malting industry. READ MORE

The opened on a higher note on Monday taking cues from their global peers.



The are likely to remain choppy this week ahead of the Karnataka assembly polls on Saturday. Technical chartists expect the recent rally in the benchmark index (Nifty50) to extend towards 10,900 levels if the index is able to breach the crucial resistance level of 10,785.



During this week, will take cues from their global peers. Among economic data, investors will look forward to fiscal deficit data, industrial production data and consumer price index (CPI) data to be released during this week.That apart, March quarter results of key companies such as ICICI Bank, Tata Chemicals, ABB India, Jubilant FoodWorks, Eicher Motors, Jindal Steel & Power, Adani Enterprises and Asian Paints are also likely to impact market sentiment going ahead.Asian crept higher on Monday after a tame reading on US wages lowered the risk of faster rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, although Sino-US trade tensions and a looming deadline for the Iranian nuclear deal argued for caution.The week ahead also has important readings on the health of the Chinese economy, and hence global demand, as well as the latest data on US consumer price inflation.

The MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan was up 0.2 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei was flat, and Australian added 0.3 per cent.



On Wall Street, the three major US stock rose more than 1 per cent on Friday after weaker-than-expected US wage growth helped to calm investor fears about rising interest rates and inflation, though the S&P 500 and Dow Industrials still posted losses for the week.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 332.36 points (1.39 per cent) to 24,262.51, the S&P 500 gained 33.69 points (1.28 per cent) to 2,663.42 and the Nasdaq Composite added 121.47 points (1.71 per cent) to 7,209.62.



(with inputs from Reuters)