MARKETS LIVE: Key things to watch before the opening bell

Wall Street Wall Street stocks fell on Wednesday as possible US military action against Syria stoked investor concerns about geopolitical risk to the American economy and minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee sparked worries about a more hawkish view on interest-rate increases. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 218.55 points, or 0.9 per cent, to 24,189.45, the S&P 500 lost 14.68 points, or 0.55 per cent, to 2,642.19 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 25.28 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 7,069.03.

The domestic are likely to trade sideways on Thursday, as they await macro-economic data - and - due later in the day. That apart, global cues and Infosys results due Friday post market hours will also keep sentiment in check over the next couple of days.



In the global markets, Asian came under pressure on Thursday as the threat of imminent US military action in Syria rattled investors and sent oil prices to their highest levels since late 2014 on concerns about supply.



Trump declared that missiles “will be coming” in Syria, taunting Russia for supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad after a suspected chemical attack on rebels. Damascus and Moscow have denied any responsibility.

His comments raised the prospect of direct conflict over Syria for the first time between the two world powers backing opposing sides in the seven-year-old civil war, which has also escalated a rivalry between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan slipped 0.05 per cent in early trade while Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.4 per cent.