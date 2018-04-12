MARKETS LIVE: Key things to watch before the opening bell

-
Wall Street stocks fell on Wednesday as possible US military action against Syria stoked investor concerns about geopolitical risk to the American economy and minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee sparked worries about a more hawkish view on interest-rate increases. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 218.55 points, or 0.9 per cent, to 24,189.45, the S&P 500 lost 14.68 points, or 0.55 per cent, to 2,642.19 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 25.28 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 7,069.03.
The domestic markets are likely to trade sideways on Thursday, as they await macro-economic data - IIP and CPI - due later in the day. That apart, global cues and Infosys results due Friday post market hours will also keep sentiment in check over the next couple of days.
In the global markets, Asian stocks came under pressure on Thursday as the threat of imminent US military action in Syria rattled investors and sent oil prices to their highest levels since late 2014 on concerns about supply.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.05 per cent in early trade while Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.4 per cent.
(with Reuters inputs)
