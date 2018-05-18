MARKETS LIVE: Indices trade lower, Nifty hovers near 10,650; Pharma cos dip

India may see $460 mn outflows after MSCI rebalancing: JP Morgan India could see a net passive outflow of $459 million due to reduction in the MSCI India weight in MSCI Emerging Markets Index, after the May semi-annual index review, according to JPMorgan. The weight in MSCI EM would drop 14 basis points (bps) to 8.18 per cent after the MSCI rebalance and China A-shares’ 2.5 per cent inclusion in MSCI EM, the brokerage said in a note. MUST READ Rising oil prices a key threat to Indian equities, says CLSA's Chris Wood The main risk to investors in Indian equities, from a US dollar return perspective remains the rising oil price, writes Christopher Wood, managing director, equity strategist at CLSA in his weekly note GREED & fear. Prices for global benchmark Brent crude shot above $80 a barrel Thursday, as Washington’s decision to reinstate sanctions on Iran extended a rally that has pushed the market to their highest level since 2014. In the past one year alone, Brent oil price has flared over 56 per cent, data shows. READ MORE CLSA Managing Director & Equity Strategist Christopher Wood Sectoral Trend Top Sensex gainers and losers Markets at open At 9:16 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 35,084, down 65 points while the broader Nifty50 index was ruling at 10,671, down 11 points Crude breaches $80 a barrel, pressure on RBI to hike rate Global crude prices have hit $80 a barrel after a gap of three-and-a-half years, increasing the pressure on inflation and on the Reserve Bank of India to hike the policy rate. While the fiscal math of the government will have to be re-done given the the Budget had assumed oil prices at around $65 a barrel, officials played down the concerns. READ MORE

The are trading lower on Friday amid firm global prices.



Among sectral indices, the Pharma index has slipped due to a fall in the of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Cipla.



Meanwhile, stock-specific action is likely to continue during the day as more companies release their March quarter results. Among key results, Bajaj Auto, Tata Chemicals and Amara Raja Batteries are likely to announce their March 2018 quarter earnings later in the day.In the global markets, Asian edged up on Friday as investors kept a cautious watch on developments in US-China trade negotiations, while the dollar was perched near a five-month peak against a basket of currencies thanks to the benchmark US Treasury yield topping a seven-year high.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan was 0.05 per cent higher. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.2 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.25 per cent.



Among global prices, Brent was up 0.2 per cent on Friday at $79.44 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate was up 0.1 per cent at $71.56 a barrel.



The Wall Street ended a choppy trading session lower on Thursday, as investors grappled with escalating trade tensions and rising oil prices.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 54.95 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 24,713.98, the S&P 500 lost 2.33 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 2,720.13 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 15.82 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 7,382.47.



(with wire inputs)