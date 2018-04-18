MARKETS LIVE: Indices open flat, Nifty above 10,550 mark

-
Markets at Open At 9:16 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 34,444, up 49 points while the broader Nifty50 index was ruling at 10,565, up 16 points Akshaya Tritiya 2018: Offers raining on gold, diamond; all you need to know All leading online portals – Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal, etc – are enticing consumers with some heavy discounts on gold, platinum and diamond jewellery and giving an opportunity for shopaholics to shop to their heart's content. Moreover, leading jewellers have lined up attractive offers for buyers READ MORE Domestic factors, rather than US watchlist inclusion, concern for rupee The inclusion of India on the monitoring list of US Treasury is not something to worry much about, and does not mean the domestic currency will come under pressure on that count alone, say currency dealers. Even as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervenes in the currency market sporadically, it is not to target any exchange rate, but to iron out volatility READ MORE Markets at Pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 34,499.88 +104.82 +0.30 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 11,072.03 +32.88 +0.30 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 34,441.68 +38.93 +0.11 S&P BSE 100 10,986.63 +29.45 +0.27 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,584.92 +7.04 +0.20 Nifty Outlook (Image source: Geojit Financial Services) Capricorn Food Products gets Sebi's go ahead to launch Rs 1.71-bn IPO Capricorn Food Products India Ltd, an integrated food processing company, has received markets regulator Sebi's go ahead to float an initial public offering. The company had filed IPO papers with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in February and obtained its "observations" on April 12, latest update with the regulator showed. READ MORE
Corporate earnings of ACC, HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company, Mastek and Mindtree are due later today.
In the global markets, Asian shares crept ahead on Wednesday after Wall Street took heart from upbeat corporate earnings, though nagging concerns about trade barriers and the global growth outlook kept currencies and bonds subdued.
On the Wall Street, US stock indexes rallied on Tuesday on broad-based gains while Netflix and UnitedHealth earnings impressed investors and boosted optimism about the US corporate reporting season.
(with Reuters inputs)
