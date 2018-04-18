MARKETS LIVE: Indices open flat, Nifty above 10,550 mark

JUST IN
The markets opened largely flat on Wednesday amid lack of any major domestic cues. However, stock specific action will continue given that we are in the middle of March 2018 quarter result season.

Corporate earnings of ACC, HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company, Mastek and Mindtree are due later today.

In the global markets, Asian shares crept ahead on Wednesday after Wall Street took heart from upbeat corporate earnings, though nagging concerns about trade barriers and the global growth outlook kept currencies and bonds subdued.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.2 per cent in early trade, though that follows four straight sessions of losses.

Japan's Nikkei added 0.6 per cent, with investors waiting for any developments on trade as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meets President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

On the Wall Street, US stock indexes rallied on Tuesday on broad-based gains while Netflix and UnitedHealth earnings impressed investors and boosted optimism about the US corporate reporting season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 213.59 points (0.87 per cent) to 24,786.63, the S&P 500 gained 28.55 points (1.07 per cent) to 2,706.39 and the Nasdaq Composite added 124.81 points (1.74 per cent) to 7,281.10.

(with Reuters inputs)

First Published: Wed, April 18 2018. 09:15 IST

