MARKETS LIVE: Key things to watch before the opening bell

Wall Street The S&P 500 eked out a small gain, while the Dow declined after a volatile trading session on Wednesday, with a weakness in sectors like consumer staples and financials offsetting strong gains in the energy and industrial indices. Trading was choppy, with the Dow swinging between positive and negative territories, while the S&P 500 gave up most of its gains in the last few minutes of trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 38.56 points (0.16 per cent) to 24,748.07, the S&P 500 gained 2.25 points (0.08 per cent) to 2,708.64 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.14 points (0.19 per cent) to 7,295.24. Good Morning! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog on markets.

The are likely to open on a positive note on Thursday taking cues from their global peers. However, stock-specific action will continue to impact investors' sentiment, given that we are in the middle of the March 2018 quarterly result season.



After Infosys lowered its Ebitda guidance, investors will now look to TCS quarterly results, due later today. Apart from TCS, corporate earnings of IndusInd Bank, Reliance Power, Bharat Seats and Cyient are also due later in the day. On Wednesday, ACC, HDFC Life, Mastek and Mindtree declared their Q4FY18 results.



In the global markets, resource were on a roll in Asia on Thursday as oil prices hit heights not seen since late 2014, though the potential boost to inflation globally also pressured fixed-income assets.



Resource were the big winners driving Australia's main index up 0.6 per cent. Japan's Nikkei gained 0.4 per cent, led by a 1.8 per cent rise in basic material



MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan added 0.15 per cent, while E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 edged up 0.1 per cent.



Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 eked out a small gain, while the Dow declined after a volatile trading session on Wednesday, with a weakness in sectors like consumer staples and financials offsetting strong gains in the energy and industrial Trading was choppy, with the Dow swinging between positive and negative territories, while the S&P 500 gave up most of its gains in the last few minutes of trading. In the global markets, resource were on a roll in Asia on Thursday as oil prices hit heights not seen since late 2014, though the potential boost to inflation globally also pressured fixed-income assets.Resource were the big winners driving Australia's main index up 0.6 per cent. Japan's Nikkei gained 0.4 per cent, led by a 1.8 per cent rise in basic materialMSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan added 0.15 per cent, while E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 edged up 0.1 per cent.Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 eked out a small gain, while the Dow declined after a volatile trading session on Wednesday, with a weakness in sectors like consumer staples and financials offsetting strong gains in the energy and industrial Trading was choppy, with the Dow swinging between positive and negative territories, while the S&P 500 gave up most of its gains in the last few minutes of trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 38.56 points (0.16 per cent) to 24,748.07, the S&P 500 gained 2.25 points (0.08 per cent) to 2,708.64 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.14 points (0.19 per cent) to 7,295.24.



(with wire inputs)