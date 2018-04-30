MARKETS LIVE: Indices open up, Sensex reclaims 35,000 mark on global cues

Markets at open At 9:16 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 35,064, up 95 points while the broader Nifty50 index was ruling at 10,739, up 47 points Markets at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 35,147.49 +177.79 +0.51 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 11,222.57 +33.94 +0.30 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 34,739.44 +38.53 +0.11 S&P BSE 100 11,127.04 +29.91 +0.27 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,605.25 +13.76 +0.38 (Source: BSE) Street signs: Was Aditya Ghosh's exit from IndiGo expected? On Friday evening, Interglobe Enterprises, the company that runs IndiGo, informed the stock exchanges that the company’s president Aditya Ghosh was quitting the firm. However, the company’s stock price had reacted to the possibility of this news earlier. On a day, when the Bombay Stock Exchange Sensitive Index, or Sensex, rose 250 points to close just short of 35,000 points, Interglobe shares fell 6.31 per cent. In the past month, the stock had risen by 16 per cent to Rs 1,498 – before taking the knock on Friday to close at Rs1,404 . Market players say there was some anticipation of change in management. READ MORE Commodity Picks: 30 April 2018 Sugar Sugar is trading at Rs 2,700 per quintal at the Rajkot market. In the coming days, prices are expected to fall to Rs 2,650 per quintal. Distress sales by mills due to higher sugar output, and poor off-take from stockists and bulk consumer are keeping prices under pressure. Storage problems due to record output will further weigh on prices. READ MORE Short-term outlook for the market remains positive: Devang Shah The short-term outlook for the market remains positive till Nifty trades above 10279 levels and expecting targets in the range of 10850-10900 levels in short term. Medium term outlook for the market remains positive till Nifty trades above 8,968 levels and expecting targets in the range of 12,000-12,200 levels in the medium term. READ MORE Nifty outlook and top trading ideas from Prabhudas Lilladher for today Nifty after crossing the much awaited resistance of 10,640 has reached the target of 10,700, view still remains bullish but 10,800-10,850 should be a level to watch as this would be a gain of 900 points from its correction which may witness profit booking. The support for the week is seen at 10,550 while resistance is seen at 10,850. READ MORE

The stock opened on a positive note on Monday taking cues from their global peers. That apart, corporate earnings, economic data and global cues will decide the market trend in this holiday truncated week.



On Monday, Reliance Industries will be in limelight, as the market will react to its March 2018 quarter results, declared after market hours on Friday. That apart, Interglobe Aviation will also be on investors radar after its president and director, Aditya Ghosh, unexpectedly resigned before a board meeting Friday.







In key results this week, Ceat, DHFL, HDFC, Dabur, HCL Technologies, InterGlobe Aviation and Hero Motocorp are likely to declare their quarterly numbers during the week.



On the global front, US Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will announce the decision on the interest rate on Wednesday. It is widely expected that the central bank will keep rates unchanged in May 2018, but will raise them again in June 2018.



GLOBAL MARKETS



Asian rose again on Monday as tensions in the Korean Peninsula eased and first-quarter earnings shone, although some investors pondered whether this sunny outlook could dim in the near future.



MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan climbed 0.1 per cent following a jump of more than 1 per cent on Friday. The index is poised to end the month rather flat after two consecutive losses.

South Korea’s KOSPI index gained 0.5 per cent and is set to end April more than 2 per cent higher on record profits from Samsung and after a spectacularly successful inter-Korean summit.



Wall Street closed nearly flat on Friday as inflation worries and struggling technology and energy were offset by an advance in the consumer discretionary sector led by Amazon.



Wall Street closed nearly flat on Friday as inflation worries and struggling technology and energy were offset by an advance in the consumer discretionary sector led by Amazon.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 11.15 points (0.05 per cent) to 24,311.19, the S&P 500 gained 2.97 points (0.11 per cent) to 2,669.91 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.12 points (0.02 per cent) to 7,119.80.

(with Reuters inputs)