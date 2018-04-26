JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

India Inx planning new platform to make buying shares of foreign cos easier
Business Standard

MARKETS LIVE: Indices open flat, Nifty above 10,550 mark

Catch all the market action here

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Markets, Up, Down, BSE, NSE, Stocks
Photo: Shutterstock.com

Wipro falls post Q4 earnings Sectoral Trend Top Sensex gainers and losers  Markets at Open At 9:16 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 34,527 up 26 points while the broader Nifty50 index ws ruling at 10,577, up 6 points Markets at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change   S&P BSE SENSEX 34,530.36 +29.09 +0.08   S&P BSE SENSEX 50 11,064.70 +9.78 +0.09   S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 34,447.89 -0.68 0.00   S&P BSE 100 10,980.69 +8.03 +0.07   S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,528.88 +2.48 +0.07 (Source: BSE) Wipro Q4 misses estimates on lower revenue, posts Rs 18 bn net profit Wipro, India's third-largest IT services company, posted slower revenue growth in 2017-18. The weak revenue growth guidance for the April-June quarter of 2018-19 raised concerns if the company would be able to maintain its growth in this financial year.   The company posted a drop in its net profit with a marginal slide in its revenue growth for the fourth quarter of 2017-18, as slowdown in communication vertical coupled with insolvency of two of its clients dragged its performance. READ MORE

The markets opened largely flat on Thursday amid firmness in their global counterparts.

That apart, the expiry of derivative contracts for April series due later in the day, corporate results for the March 2018 quarter (Q4FY18) and global cues are likely to impact market sentiment as the day progresses.

Among major results, Wipro, India's third-largest IT services company, posted slower revenue growth in 2017-18. The weak revenue growth guidance for the April-June quarter of 2018-19 raised concerns if the company would be able to maintain its growth in this financial year. The company posted a drop in its net profit with a marginal slide in its revenue growth for Q4FY18, as slowdown in communication vertical coupled with insolvency of two of its clients dragged its performance.

In the other major corporate development on Wednesday, Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers decided to merge and create world's largest non-Chinese tower firm.

In key results today, Axis Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Biocon, Jindal Stainless (Hissar), Reliance Capital, SBI Life Insurance Company, Tata Elxi and YES Bank are some of the companies that are likely to announce their March 2018 quarter results later in the day today.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks rose on Thursday as robust corporate earnings helped Wall Street quell concerns about the surge in US bond yields, while the dollar hovered near 3-1/2 month highs against a basket of currencies.

South Korea’s KOSPI climbed 1.2 per cent, with tech shares buoyed after Samsung Electronics posted a record quarterly profit. Australian stocks edged up 0.2 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.7 per cent. Shanghai bucked the trend and slipped 0.3 per cent.

The Dow rose 0.25 per cent overnight, ending a five-day losing streak, and the S&P 500 gained 0.18 per cent.

(with Reuters inputs)

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

First Published: Thu, April 26 2018. 09:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

MARKETS LIVE: Indices open flat, Nifty above 10,550 mark

Catch all the market action here

Catch all the market action here
The markets opened largely flat on Thursday amid firmness in their global counterparts.

That apart, the expiry of derivative contracts for April series due later in the day, corporate results for the March 2018 quarter (Q4FY18) and global cues are likely to impact market sentiment as the day progresses.

Among major results, Wipro, India's third-largest IT services company, posted slower revenue growth in 2017-18. The weak revenue growth guidance for the April-June quarter of 2018-19 raised concerns if the company would be able to maintain its growth in this financial year. The company posted a drop in its net profit with a marginal slide in its revenue growth for Q4FY18, as slowdown in communication vertical coupled with insolvency of two of its clients dragged its performance.

In the other major corporate development on Wednesday, Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers decided to merge and create world's largest non-Chinese tower firm.

In key results today, Axis Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Biocon, Jindal Stainless (Hissar), Reliance Capital, SBI Life Insurance Company, Tata Elxi and YES Bank are some of the companies that are likely to announce their March 2018 quarter results later in the day today.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks rose on Thursday as robust corporate earnings helped Wall Street quell concerns about the surge in US bond yields, while the dollar hovered near 3-1/2 month highs against a basket of currencies.

South Korea’s KOSPI climbed 1.2 per cent, with tech shares buoyed after Samsung Electronics posted a record quarterly profit. Australian stocks edged up 0.2 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.7 per cent. Shanghai bucked the trend and slipped 0.3 per cent.

The Dow rose 0.25 per cent overnight, ending a five-day losing streak, and the S&P 500 gained 0.18 per cent.

(with Reuters inputs)
 image
Business Standard
177 22

MARKETS LIVE: Indices open flat, Nifty above 10,550 mark

Catch all the market action here

The markets opened largely flat on Thursday amid firmness in their global counterparts.

That apart, the expiry of derivative contracts for April series due later in the day, corporate results for the March 2018 quarter (Q4FY18) and global cues are likely to impact market sentiment as the day progresses.

Among major results, Wipro, India's third-largest IT services company, posted slower revenue growth in 2017-18. The weak revenue growth guidance for the April-June quarter of 2018-19 raised concerns if the company would be able to maintain its growth in this financial year. The company posted a drop in its net profit with a marginal slide in its revenue growth for Q4FY18, as slowdown in communication vertical coupled with insolvency of two of its clients dragged its performance.

In the other major corporate development on Wednesday, Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers decided to merge and create world's largest non-Chinese tower firm.

In key results today, Axis Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Biocon, Jindal Stainless (Hissar), Reliance Capital, SBI Life Insurance Company, Tata Elxi and YES Bank are some of the companies that are likely to announce their March 2018 quarter results later in the day today.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks rose on Thursday as robust corporate earnings helped Wall Street quell concerns about the surge in US bond yields, while the dollar hovered near 3-1/2 month highs against a basket of currencies.

South Korea’s KOSPI climbed 1.2 per cent, with tech shares buoyed after Samsung Electronics posted a record quarterly profit. Australian stocks edged up 0.2 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.7 per cent. Shanghai bucked the trend and slipped 0.3 per cent.

The Dow rose 0.25 per cent overnight, ending a five-day losing streak, and the S&P 500 gained 0.18 per cent.

(with Reuters inputs)

image
Business Standard
177 22