MARKETS LIVE: Indices open flat, Nifty above 10,550 mark

Wipro falls post Q4 earnings Sectoral Trend Top Sensex gainers and losers Markets at Open At 9:16 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 34,527 up 26 points while the broader Nifty50 index ws ruling at 10,577, up 6 points Markets at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 34,530.36 +29.09 +0.08 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 11,064.70 +9.78 +0.09 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 34,447.89 -0.68 0.00 S&P BSE 100 10,980.69 +8.03 +0.07 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,528.88 +2.48 +0.07 (Source: BSE)
That apart, the expiry of derivative contracts for April series due later in the day, corporate results for the March 2018 quarter (Q4FY18) and global cues are likely to impact market sentiment as the day progresses.
Among major results, Wipro, India's third-largest IT services company, posted slower revenue growth in 2017-18. The weak revenue growth guidance for the April-June quarter of 2018-19 raised concerns if the company would be able to maintain its growth in this financial year. The company posted a drop in its net profit with a marginal slide in its revenue growth for Q4FY18, as slowdown in communication vertical coupled with insolvency of two of its clients dragged its performance.
(with Reuters inputs)
