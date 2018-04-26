MARKETS LIVE: Indices open flat, Nifty above 10,550 mark

Wipro falls post Q4 earnings Sectoral Trend Top Sensex gainers and losers Markets at Open At 9:16 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 34,527 up 26 points while the broader Nifty50 index ws ruling at 10,577, up 6 points Markets at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 34,530.36 +29.09 +0.08 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 11,064.70 +9.78 +0.09 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 34,447.89 -0.68 0.00 S&P BSE 100 10,980.69 +8.03 +0.07 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,528.88 +2.48 +0.07 (Source: BSE) Wipro Q4 misses estimates on lower revenue, posts Rs 18 bn net profit Wipro, India's third-largest IT services company, posted slower revenue growth in 2017-18. The weak revenue growth guidance for the April-June quarter of 2018-19 raised concerns if the company would be able to maintain its growth in this financial year. The company posted a drop in its net profit with a marginal slide in its revenue growth for the fourth quarter of 2017-18, as slowdown in communication vertical coupled with insolvency of two of its clients dragged its performance. READ MORE





That apart, the expiry of derivative contracts for April series due later in the day, corporate results for the March 2018 quarter (Q4FY18) and global cues are likely to impact market sentiment as the day progresses.



Among major results, Wipro, India's third-largest IT services company, posted slower revenue growth in 2017-18. The weak revenue growth guidance for the April-June quarter of 2018-19 raised concerns if the company would be able to maintain its growth in this financial year. The company posted a drop in its net profit with a marginal slide in its revenue growth for Q4FY18, as slowdown in communication vertical coupled with insolvency of two of its clients dragged its performance. The opened largely flat on Thursday amid firmness in their global counterparts.That apart, the expiry of derivative contracts for April series due later in the day, corporate results for the March 2018 quarter (Q4FY18) and global cues are likely to impact market sentiment as the day progresses.Among major results, Wipro, India's third-largest IT services company, posted slower revenue growth in 2017-18. The weak revenue growth guidance for the April-June quarter of 2018-19 raised concerns if the company would be able to maintain its growth in this financial year. The company posted a drop in its net profit with a marginal slide in its revenue growth for Q4FY18, as slowdown in communication vertical coupled with insolvency of two of its clients dragged its performance.

In the other major corporate development on Wednesday, Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers decided to merge and create world's largest non-Chinese tower firm.

In key results today, Axis Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Biocon, Jindal Stainless (Hissar), Reliance Capital, SBI Life Insurance Company, Tata Elxi and YES Bank are some of the companies that are likely to announce their March 2018 quarter results later in the day today.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian rose on Thursday as robust corporate helped Wall Street quell concerns about the surge in US bond yields, while the dollar hovered near 3-1/2 month highs against a basket of currencies.

South Korea’s KOSPI climbed 1.2 per cent, with tech buoyed after Samsung Electronics posted a record quarterly profit. Australian edged up 0.2 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.7 per cent. Shanghai bucked the trend and slipped 0.3 per cent.

The Dow rose 0.25 per cent overnight, ending a five-day losing streak, and the S&P 500 gained 0.18 per cent.



(with Reuters inputs)