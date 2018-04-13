MARKETS LIVE: Indices trade higher, Nifty nears 10,500; Metal stocks rise

SPECIAL REPORT India can outperform EMs; bull-case Sensex target at 41,500: Morgan Stanley Indian markets are likely to outperform their emerging market peers, suggests Ridham Desai, head of India research and India equity strategist at Morgan Stanley in a co-authored report with Sheela Rathi. “While global market performance remains a key to the absolute performance of Indian stocks in the near term, India's beta to the world has dropped to a 13-year low and possibly sets the stage for India's outperformance in a low-return world,” the report says. READ MORE HERE Photo: Shutterstock Q4FY18 expectations from Sharekhan Aggregate earnings of Sensex companies are expected to grow at decent 11.6% in Q4FY2018E. Growth to be driven largely by automobiles, private banks (especially retail-facing) and consumption sectors. Sensex is at 17.5x-18x FY2019E EPS (1-year forward rolling EPS), and the peak multiples having cooled off is a positive. While volatility may continue in the near term; valuations offer opportunities for stock-picking in attractive and fundamentally strong businesses Edelweiss on AIA Engineering We reiterate our positive stance on AIA Engineering (AIA) post our recent interaction with management led by: i) <15% penetration in mining market (addressable ~3mn MTPA) leading to 18-20% volume CAGR over FY18-20E; ii) high exposure to robust gold & copper mining segment (addressable ~1.2mn MTPA); iii) rising penetration in primary media (~40% of sales); and iv) enhanced R&D muscle via tie ups with research agencies. We estimate AIA to post PAT CAGR of 24% over FY18-20 led by improving volumes visibility. Maintain ‘BUY’ with target price of Rs 1,788 Stocks In News Tata Motors launches refreshed version of Tata Ace at Rs 375,000. RIL, JM Financial bid jointly to buy textile manufacturer Alok Industries. Fortis received unsolicited binding offer from Hero Enterprises and Burman Family to invest Rs 1,250 crore through preferential allotment. Thyssenkrupp says due diligence for Tata Steel joint venture almost completed; expect decision on JV by June-end. Texmaco Rail opened subsidiary in South Africa to grow exports and EPC business in the African region. HCL Technologies, Sumeru Equity partner to acquire Actian Corp in an all cash deal worth $330 million. NBCC: The company has secured total business of Rs 770 crore for March 2018. Boeing partners with HAL & Mahindra to manufacture F/A-18 Super Hornet in India. SBI: CBI Questions DGM Rank Officials From SBI branch In Frankfurt & Mauritius. (Source: Nirmal Bang) MARKET COMMENT Emkay Global on IIP numbers IIP growth remained strong at 7.1% yoy in Feb’18, higher than our estimate of 6.2%. IIP in last 4 months have been trending in the range of 7-8%. The recovery in growth has also been broad-based and is further accentuated by a lower base. Significant growth in automobiles and in capital goods oriented exports such as machinery has shifted the trajectory of growth upwards. The credit growth at 10% yoy and softening of PMI index does not advocate strong recovery in growth. Although consumer durables in last couple of months have improved, the index level is still below pre-demonetization level; sector has been impacted by demonetization, GST-related glitches and transitional impact of shift from unorganized to organized markets. IIP growth in FY19 is likely to escalate further to an average of 6-6.5% from FY18E 4.6% RESULT PREVIEW Infosys to announce Q4FY18 results today: What leading brokerages expect Infosys is set to announce its fourth-quarter numbers on April 13. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has rallied around 10 per cent and has outperformed the Nifty IT index that gained around 9 per cent during this period. By comparison, the Nifty50 index slipped around 2 per cent YTD. Analysts expect information technology (IT) firms to report an improvement in earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margins in Q4FY18, aided by currency, operational efficiency and automation. Key monitorables for the Street include FY19E revenue guidance/outlook, along with sustainable margin trends. For Infosys, analysts are also keeping a tab on the strategy roadmap by the new chief executive (CEO), Salil Parekh. READ MORE Infosys