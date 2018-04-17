MARKETS LIVE: Key things to watch before the opening bell

-
SGX Nifty The SGX Nifty was at 10,541.50, down 0.05% from the previous close. Good Morning! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog on markets.
The domestic indices are likely to open on a positive note on Tuesday, taking cues from their global counterparts. That apart, sentiments are also likely to be postitive following the forecast of a normal monsoon this year by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Releasing its first forecast for the southwest monsoon, the IMD said rainfall in June-September was projected at 97 per cent of the long period average (LPA), with a model error of plus and minus 5 per cent.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asia stocks edged higher on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street gains as the focus shifted to corporate earnings and looming economic data from China amid signs Western-led strikes on Syria weren’t likely to escalate.
On Wall Street, US stocks closed higher on Monday, with the biggest boosts from technology and healthcare sectors as investors were optimistic about earnings season and appeared less worried about US-led missile attacks in Syria.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 212.9 points, or 0.87 per cent, to 24,573.04, the S&P 500 gained 21.54 points, or 0.81 per cent, to 2,677.84 and the Nasdaq Composite added 49.64 points, or 0.7 per cent, to 7,156.29.
(with Reuters inputs)
