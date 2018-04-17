MARKETS LIVE: Key things to watch before the opening bell

SGX Nifty The SGX Nifty was at 10,541.50, down 0.05% from the previous close. Asian Markets Asia stocks edged higher on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street gains as the focus shifted to corporate earnings and looming economic data from China amid signs Western-led strikes on Syria weren’t likely to escalate. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.22 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei climbed 0.2 per cent and South Korea’s KOSPI gained 0.2 per cent. Wall Street US stocks closed higher on Monday, with the biggest boosts from technology and healthcare sectors as investors were optimistic about earnings season and appeared less worried about US-led missile attacks in Syria. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 212.9 points, or 0.87 per cent, to 24,573.04, the S&P 500 gained 21.54 points, or 0.81 per cent, to 2,677.84 and the Nasdaq Composite added 49.64 points, or 0.7 per cent, to 7,156.29. Good Morning! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog on markets.

The domestic are likely to open on a positive note on Tuesday, taking cues from their global counterparts. That apart, sentiments are also likely to be postitive following the forecast of a normal this year by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).



Releasing its first forecast for the southwest monsoon, the IMD said rainfall in June-September was projected at 97 per cent of the long period average (LPA), with a model error of plus and minus 5 per cent.



The delivers about 70 per cent of India's annual rainfall and determines the yield of key crops such as rice, wheat, sugarcane and oilseeds such as soybeans. The farm sector accounts for about 15 per cent of India's $2 trillion economy, but employs more than half of the country's 1.3 billion people.