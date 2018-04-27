MARKETS LIVE: Sensex up 250 pts, Nifty nears 10,700 ahead of RIL results

-
Kotak Institutional Equities on Axis Bank Axis Bank took an important step to recognize NPLs on a majority of the balance of stress highlighted to investors in the past few years. Provisions rose sharply resulting in a loss. Outstanding bad loans remain unchanged at ~13% of loans but gross NPLs form 75% of these loans as compared to 55% in 3QFY18. Our previous upgrade was a valuation call but a few quarters of stable/improving trends can result in valuation expansion. Recommend ADD with a target price of Rs 600 Reliance Industries hits record high ahead of March quarter results Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) hit a record high of Rs 1,000 per share, up 2.5% on the BSE in early morning trade on the BSE, ahead of its January-March quarter (Q4FY18) results today. The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 990 recorded on January 23, 2018 in intra-day deal. Textiles to telecom conglomerate, RIL is expected to post its best-ever quarterly consolidated net profit, with the figure expected to be close to Rs 100 billion mark. READ MORE Rollover Stats · Cement, Pharma, Metals, Media and Fertilisers sectors witnessed higher rollovers compared to same day of previous expiry. · FMCG, Oil & Gas, Capital Goods, Realty and Power sectors witnessed lower rollovers compared to same day of previous expiry. · Highest rollover in current expiry: Media, Pharma, Infrastructure, Finance and Fertilisers. · Lowest rollover in current expiry: Capital Goods, FMCG, Oil & Gas, Power and Realty. (Source: Nirmal Bang report) MARKET COMMENT Chris Wood of CLSA The negative reaction of US stocks on Tuesday to the 10-year Treasury yield touching 3% raises the pertinent issue again of whether the S&P500 peaked for this cycle back in late January. One symptom of a bear market resuming is that stock market trading volume has for the most part been declining on countertrend rallies relative to rising volume when the market sells off Nomura maintains 'buy' rating on Axis Bank While we cut our FY19/20F PAT estimates by 37%/9%. We still expect ROEs to normalise to +15% by FY20F. Current valuation at 1.5x FY20F book is not demanding with a possibility of credit costs undershooting long term average. Our revised target price of Rs 630/share (~28% potential upside) implies 2x FY20F book with a subsidiary value of Rs 45/share. Companies In News · 15 IDBI officals named in bank fraud case, raids conducted at 50 locations: CBI Official · Fortis to discuss further board restructuring on April 27 · Thermax won Rs 279 crore order for a captive cogeneration power plant · IEX board decided not to go ahead with buyback · Essel Propack’s board recommended 1:1 bonus issue · Cyient acquired semiconductor firm Ansem N.V. in an all cash deal worth $17 million · Gati approved inducting new strategic and/or financial partner · CCI finds no Appreciable Adverse Effect on Competition in respect of Tata Steel’s proposed acquisition of Bhushan Steel · Apollo Micro Systems said that the company officials were asked to appear before IT officials on April 25 · MOIL signed MoU with Ministry of Steel for FY19 · Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers shuts down ammonia, urea and ABC Plants for annual turnaround maintenance (Source: IIFL)
Apart from RIL, Maruti Suzuki, Sundaram Finance, Atul and JSW Holdings are among few other companies which are likely to declare their Q4FY18 earnings later today.
That apart, banking stocks will also be in focus as the day progresses as market will react to Axis Bank Q4FY18 results and recent developments in IDBI Bank fraud case.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares edged higher on Friday, after US equities were buoyed by solid quarterly earnings and a rebound in technology stocks, while the euro languished near three-month lows after the European Central Bank kept interest rates unchanged.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.4 per cent. South Korean equities were up 0.7 per cent.
US stocks advanced on Thursday with each of Wall Street's major indexes ending the session up 1 per cent or higher, boosted by solid earnings results and a rebound in technology stocks as US bond yields pulled back.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 238.51 points (0.99 per cent) to 24,322.34, the S&P 500 gained 27.54 points (1.04 per cent) to 2,666.94 and the Nasdaq Composite added 114.94 points (1.64 per cent) to 7,118.68.
(with Reuters inputs)
