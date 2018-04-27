MARKETS LIVE: Sensex up 250 pts, Nifty nears 10,700 ahead of RIL results

Catch all the market action here

The were trading higher on Friday taking cues from their global counterparts. Corporate results for the March 2018 quarter (Q4FY18) and global cues will continue to impact market sentiment on Friday.



of (RIL) hit a record high of Rs 1,000 per share, up 2.5% on the in early morning trade on the BSE, ahead of its Q4FY18 results today. The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 990 recorded on January 23, 2018 in intra-day deal. The textiles-to-telecom conglomerate, is expected to post its best-ever quarterly consolidated net profit, with the figure expected to be close to Rs 100-billion mark.



Apart from RIL, Maruti Suzuki, Sundaram Finance, Atul and JSW Holdings are among few other companies which are likely to declare their Q4FY18 earnings later today.



That apart, will also be in focus as the day progresses as market will react to Q4FY18 results and recent developments in fraud case.



GLOBAL MARKETS



Asian edged higher on Friday, after US equities were buoyed by solid quarterly earnings and a rebound in technology stocks, while the euro languished near three-month lows after the European Central Bank kept interest rates unchanged.



MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan rose 0.4 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.4 per cent. South Korean equities were up 0.7 per cent.



US advanced on Thursday with each of Wall Street's major indexes ending the session up 1 per cent or higher, boosted by solid earnings results and a rebound in technology as US bond yields pulled back.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 238.51 points (0.99 per cent) to 24,322.34, the S&P 500 gained 27.54 points (1.04 per cent) to 2,666.94 and the Nasdaq Composite added 114.94 points (1.64 per cent) to 7,118.68.



(with Reuters inputs)