MARKETS LIVE: Indices likely to open in red, IT stocks to remain in focus

SGX Nifty The SGX Nifty was at 10,567.50, down 0.19 per cent from the previous close. Asian Markets Asian stocks slipped and the US. dollar advanced on Tuesday, as a deluge of US government debt this week and the specter of inflation and a higher fiscal deficit drove US borrowing costs near four-year highs. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.25 per cent. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.7 per cent thanks to fall in the yen. Wall Street Wall Street ended mixed on Monday as concerns about soft smartphone demand weighed on tech stocks and pulled the Nasdaq lower while earnings optimism protected against deeper losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 14.25 points (0.06 per cent) to 24,448.69, the S&P 500 gained 0.15 points (0.01 per cent) to 2,670.29, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 17.53 points (0.25 per cent) to 7,128.60. Good Morning! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog on markets.
The markets are likely to open in the red on Tuesday tracking losses in their global peers. That apart, Information technology (IT) stocks will continue to be in focus on Tuesday as investors react to Infosys' analyst conference call, held after market hours on Monday.
In the global markets, Asian stocks slipped and the US. dollar advanced on Tuesday, as a deluge of US government debt this week and the specter of inflation and a higher fiscal deficit drove US borrowing costs near four-year highs.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 14.25 points (0.06 per cent) to 24,448.69, the S&P 500 gained 0.15 points (0.01 per cent) to 2,670.29, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 17.53 points (0.25 per cent) to 7,128.60.
(with inputs from Reuters)
