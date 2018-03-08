MARKETS LIVE: Indices turn flat, Nifty slips below 10,200; Airtel gains

Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 33,115.95 +82.86 +0.25 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 10,628.73 +15.63 +0.15 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 32,428.71 -139.53 -0.43 S&P BSE 100 10,515.07 +6.13 +0.06 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,461.67 -13.49 -0.39 (Source: BSE) COMMODITY CUES Oil-nomics: Yet a Sheikh v/s Shale narrative Given falling global inventories and ensuing recalibration in global supply/demand balance, it seems OPEC supply side measures are finally yielding results. However, expanding US production is threatening to dilute the efficacy of OPEC’s production accord. Expectedly, crude oil prices lost ground post the recent peak of US$70/bbl. There's surely a cap on further sizable gains in the energy complex. Having said that, we do not see prospects of any market rout either. The broader fundamentals remains supportive given the synchronized recovery signals, upgraded demand forecasts and persistent geopolitical tension. Price-wise, we see Brent values trading in the range of US$63-71/bbl during the first half of this year, while WTI should remain in the range of US$56-64/bbl. For the second half, the price trajectory would hinge on how OPEC calls the shots on production accord in the June policy meet. (Source: IIFL) Bonanza Portfolio on Bajaj Finance With diversified loan portfolio and a leadership position in CD financing, Strong AUM growth, well diversified borrowings, strong asset quality and margins to stay at healthy levels, we value Bajaj Finance at 8.75x FY19E ABV of Rs.230.80 to arrive at target price of Rs.2,019, an upside of ~24% TECH VIEW: Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research TATA CHEM - Stock has given a good correction till the date and now it is trading at the support level of 200 DMA on the daily chart and did not close below it and The RSI also near to oversold zone. We recommend buying from current level for the target of 700 with the stop loss of 769. HEXAWARE - Stock has shown good bullish strength in the bearish market with good volumes. The stock is showing its consolidation on the daily chart. We expect it will move out of consolidation phase and will perform. The RSI is showing upward move on the daily chart. We recommend buying from current level for the target of 360 with the stop loss of 350. RELINFRA - Stock has shown weakness in the daily chart with forming head & shoulder pattern on daily chart. The RSI is extremely bearish on the daily chart. We recommend selling from current level for the target of 390 - 370 with the stop loss of 435 (All prices in Rs) MARKET COMMENT: Jayant Manglik, President, Religare Broking We remain cautious on markets in the near term. Volatility is likely to remain high due to weak global sentiments, continued selling pressure from FIIs, rising bond yields in US and continued underperformance from PSU banks. Domestic macro data like IIP, WPI & CPI inflation, which are scheduled next week, will be closely tracked by the market participants. Traders should avoid taking overleveraged position due to extreme volatility Volume Toppers in BSE 500 index COMPANY NAME LATEST HIGH LOW CHG () CHG(%) VALUE ( CR) VOLUME JP ASSOCIATES 14.40 15.20 14.35 -0.40 -2.70 2.09 1424526 REL. COMM. 25.15 26.35 25.10 -0.05 -0.20 3.42 1331720 SUZLON ENERGY 11.14 11.62 11.11 -0.31 -2.71 1.35 1181032 IDBI BANK 79.55 82.55 79.45 0.30 0.38 8.25 1015141 UNITECH 6.66 6.84 6.66 0.20 3.10 0.60 887014

The benchmark pared early morning gains and turned flat on Thursday taking cues from their key Asian counterparts.



and banking are likely to be in focus during the day.



The government has cleared the much-awaited relief measures for the debt-ridden sector, providing operators the option of paying their spectrum instalments in a longer time frame and easing the spectrum holding limits.



The restructuring of deferred payment liabilities will increase the cash flow in the immediate time frame, whereas the relaxation of spectrum caps will facilitate the consolidation of licensees and may encourage the participation in the future auctions, according to a government release.

In the global markets, Asian found relief on Thursday as fears about a global trade war amid US President Donald Trump’s push to introduce protectionist tariffs were tempered by signs the move could include carve-outs for key partners.MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan rose 0.2 per cent, led by gains in South Korean shares, which also benefited from signs of easing tensions between the two Koreas. Japan's Nikkei gained 1 per cent.The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 82.76 points, or 0.33 per cent, to end at 24,801.36, the S&P 500 lost 1.32 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 2,726.8 and the Nasdaq Composite added 24.64 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 7,396.65.(with inputs from Reuters)