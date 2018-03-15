MARKETS LIVE: Indices trade flat, Nifty hovers near 10,400; Prarma cos gain

-
ALSO READSensex ends marginally lower, Nifty holds 10,400; PSU banks outperform Indices snap 6-session losing streak, Sensex rises 318 points; banks lead Indices end flat, Nifty settles at 10,227 levels; PSU banks, metals lose Sensex ends over 600 points higher, Nifty above 10,400 mark on global cues
-
Himadri Speciality up as Govt imposes anti-dumping duty on SNF from China Himadri Speciality Chemical was trading 4% higher at Rs 159, extending its Wednesday’s 3.4% gain on the BSE, after the government imposed anti-dumping duty on import of Sulphonated Naphthalene Formaldehyde (SNF)--a chemical used in the construction and dyes industry--from China. READ MORE HAL IPO: Foreign investment banks drop out over zero fees, inordinate delay Foreign investment banks, including Goldman Sachs, have opted out of the mandate to handle the share sale of the country's largest defence public sector undertaking (PSU) Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL). Inordinate delay and potential losses due to the zero-fee mandate are the reasons for behind foreign banks losing interest in the initial public offering (IPO), sources say. READ MORE BSE Smallcap: MMTC top gainer, Sheela Foam top loser BSE Midcap: Shriram City Union Finance top gainer, NBCC (India) top loser Sectoral Trend Sensex heatmap
The domestic indices were trading largely flat on Thursday taking cues from their key Asian counterparts.
The Asian stock markets slipped broadly on Thursday while government bonds attracted safe-haven demand amid mounting investor concerns that growing trade tensions would hurt the global economy.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.45 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 0.75 per cent, South Korea’s KOSPI lost 0.45 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.85 per cent.
US stocks fell on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump sought to impose fresh tariffs on China, intensifying fears of a trade war that could raise costs and hurt overseas sales for US companies.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 248.91 points, or 1 per cent, to end at 24,758.12, the S&P 500 lost 15.83 points, or 0.57 per cent, to 2,749.48 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.20 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 7,496.81.
Among major political developments back home, the chemistry that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had struck with the electorate of Uttar Pradesh in the 2014 Lok Sabha and 2017 state Assembly polls was trumped by the arithmetic of Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) coming together for the Gorakhpur and Phulpur by-elections, the results for which were announced on Wednesday.
In Bihar, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) retained the Araria Lok Sabha and Jehanabad Assembly seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party won the Bhabhua Assembly seat.
(with inputs from Reuters)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU