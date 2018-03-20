MARKETS LIVE: Key things to watch before the opening bell

Wall Street On Wall Street, the S&P 500 lost 1.42% and the Nasdaq Composite 1.84%, both suffering their worst day in five weeks. Good morning! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog on markets.

The domestic are likely to open in red taking cues from their key Asian counterparts. That apart, investors will look forward to developments in the parliament following the no-confidence motion moved by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) after it broke away from the BJP-led NDA following the Centre's refusal to grant Special Category status to Andhra Pradesh.





Among major political developments, the Parliament on Monday could not transact any business as the opposition parties continued to stall proceedings over their demands, resulting a wash out of the second part of the budget session for eleven consecutive days.

In Lok Sabha, no-confidence motions tabled by arch rivals TDP and YSR Congress against the Modi government were not taken up in the Lok Sabha as the logjam continued amid no signs of thaw between the opposition and the government.

In the global markets, Asian fell on Tuesday as investors dumped high-flying US technology on fears of stiffer regulation as Facebook came under fire following reports it allowed improper access to user data.The retreat came as investors braced for new Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s first policy meeting starting later in the day and amid concerns that US President Donald Trump could impose additional protectionist trade measures.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan dropped 0.2 per cent. Japan's Nikkei fell 1.0 per cent.

On Wall Street the S&P 500 lost 1.42 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite 1.84 per cent, both suffering their worst day in five weeks.



(with inputs from Reuters)