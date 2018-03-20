MARKETS LIVE: Key things to watch before the opening bell

-
ALSO READNifty ends 1% lower, fails to hold 10,100 mark, Sensex down 252 points Sensex, Nifty end lower after choppy trade; PSU banks continue to slide Sensex ends marginally lower, Nifty holds 10,400; PSU banks outperform Indices snap 6-session losing streak, Sensex rises 318 points; banks lead Indices end flat, Nifty settles at 10,227 levels; PSU banks, metals lose
-
Wall Street On Wall Street, the S&P 500 lost 1.42% and the Nasdaq Composite 1.84%, both suffering their worst day in five weeks. Good morning! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog on markets.
The domestic indices are likely to open in red taking cues from their key Asian counterparts. That apart, investors will look forward to developments in the parliament following the no-confidence motion moved by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) after it broke away from the BJP-led NDA following the Centre's refusal to grant Special Category status to Andhra Pradesh.
In the global markets, Asian shares fell on Tuesday as investors dumped high-flying US technology shares on fears of stiffer regulation as Facebook came under fire following reports it allowed improper access to user data.
The retreat came as investors braced for new Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s first policy meeting starting later in the day and amid concerns that US President Donald Trump could impose additional protectionist trade measures.
(with inputs from Reuters)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU