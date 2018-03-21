MARKETS LIVE: Indices open higher, Sensex hovers near 33,200 mark

Sensex Heatmap Markets at Open At 9:16 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 33,191, up 194 points while the broader Nifty50 index was ruling at 10,181, up 58 points Market at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 33,088.37 +91.61 +0.28 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 10,589.80 +5.83 +0.06 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 32,794.05 +5.07 +0.02 S&P BSE 100 10,500.03 +4.45 +0.04 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,470.98 +15.47 +0.45 (Source: BSE) LIC bails out Rs 42-billion Hindustan Aeronautics IPO Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has saved the day for the Rs 42-billion initial public offering (IPO) by Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL). The country’s largest defence public sector undertaking’s share sale was subscribed 98 per cent, the bare minimum required for the issue to go through. The IPO would have failed to reach even the half-way subscription mark if not for a last-minute bid by the state-owned insurance giant. READ MORE Top trading ideas by HDFC Securities: Sell L&T Finance, buy M&M Sell: L&T Finance CMP: Rs 154 SL: Rs 161 Target: Rs 144 After making an all-time high level of Rs 214 in the Month of Oct last year, stock has been witnessing selling pressure at higher levels and fell by 28% from the high. Stock Price currently trading below its 5,20 and 200 dma. Indicating short to medium term trend is negative. It also broke the support of the upward sloping trend line adjoining the bottoms of 05 Feb 2018 and 07 March 2018, indicating weakness in the short term. Oscillators and momentum Indicators are showing weakness on weekly and monthly charts. Therefore we recommend selling L&T finance for the downside target of Rs 144, keeping SL at Rs 161. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE Top trading ideas for the day: BUY SARDA ENERGY CMP : Rs 480 TARGET : Rs 535 STOP LOSS : Rs 440 The stock has made a bottom at around 400 levels and has made a good recovery. With RSI on the rise, the stock looks promising for un upside target of around 535 levels. We recommend a buy in this stock keeping a stop loss of 440. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

The benchmark opened higher on Wednesday taking cues from their Asian counterparts.



In the global markets, a hush settled over financial on Wednesday as investors waited to hear how often the Federal Reserve might hike interest rates this year, while the currencies of exporting nations were rattled by fears of a full-blown trade war.



The dollar held firm against major currencies on Wednesday as traders look to whether the US Federal Reserve will indicate faster monetary tightening this year, with the first rate increase of 2018 almost unanimously expected later in the day.have largely priced in three US rate hikes this year, but some analysts suspect the Fed’s ‘dot plot’ of forecasts could shift up to four and spook risk assets.MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan was barely changed after four straight days of losses. Japan's Nikkei was closed for a local holiday.US President Donald Trump is expected to unveil up to $60 billion in import duties on Chinese goods by Friday. The move comes after Trump imposed tariffs on imported steel and aluminum earlier this month.

Investors are worried Trump’s actions could escalate into a full-blown trade war if China and other countries retaliate with similar or harsher measures, threatening global growth.