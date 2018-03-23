MARKETS LIVE: Indices seen opening lower on fears of global trade war

-
SGX Nifty The SGX NIfty was at 9,996, down 1.22% from the previous close. Asian Markets Stock markets slid and perceived havens such as government bonds and the yen gained on Friday as investors rushed to safety after US President Donald Trump announced long-promised tariffs on Chinese goods, stoking fears of a global trade war. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan tracked a large overnight drop in Wall Street shares and fell 2.4 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei dropped 3.2 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI retreated 2.3 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 3.6 per cent and Shanghai lost 2.8 per cent. Wall Street On Wall Street, the Dow shed 2.9 per cent, the S&P 500 dropped 2.5 per cent and the Nasdaq fell 2.4 per cent on Thursday. Good Morning! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog on markets.
