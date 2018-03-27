MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens 150 points up, Nifty above 10,150 mark

Top Sensex gainers and losers Markets at Open At 9:16 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 33,245, up 179 points while the broader Nifty50 index was ruling at 10,188, up 59 points Markets at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 33,154.57 +88.16 +0.27 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 10,609.75 +11.27 +0.11 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 32,806.83 +22.88 +0.07 S&P BSE 100 10,517.05 +9.59 +0.09 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,450.14 +6.14 +0.18 (Source: BSE) ICICI Securities Rs 40-billion IPO fails to garner full subscription The Rs 40-billion initial public offer (IPO) of ICICI Securities' equity failed to garner full subscription. The 44 million share offer from the country's largest broking outfit got bids for 34.5 million shares, worth about Rs 18 billion. After allotting Rs 17.2 billion of shares to anchor investors, the IPO plan was to mop another Rs 23 billion. READ MORE Rollover stats Nifty rollovers stands at 41% which is higher compared to the average rollovers of 32% (last three series). Nifty future holds an open interest (OI) of 28.26mn shares (Rs 287 billion) as compared to 29.1mn shares (Rs 302bn) on D-2 of February expiry. As per Monday's figures, FIIs net shorts in the index futures is to the tune of ~Rs -80 billion. This justifies lower Nifty futures roll levels of ~35-37bps (cost to long roller on screen levels). Around 63,700 Nifty contracts were rolled while ~8,400 contracts were unwound in the near month. (Source: Edelweiss report) Today's picks: From SBI to HPCL, hot stocks to watch on Tuesday State Bank of India Current price: Rs 247 Target price: Rs 242 Keep a stop at Rs 250 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 243 and Rs 244. Book profits at Rs 242. READ MORE

The domestic opened higher on Tuesday taking cues from their key Asian counterparts.



In the global markets, Asian share rose sharply on Tuesday as reports of behind-the-scenes talks between the United States and China rekindled hopes a damaging trade war could be averted, in turn sapping the strength of the dollar and yen.



Japan’s Nikkei climbed 1.7 per cent and China blue chips added 1.2 per cent. The MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan rose almost 1 per cent, while South Korea’s KOSPI climbed 0.7 per cent, adding to gains made after the US exempted the country’s steel from import tariffs.

The abrupt mood swing came amid reports Chinese and US officials were busy negotiating to avert an all-out trade war.