MARKETS LIVE: Indices open largely flat, Nifty hovers near 10,200 mark

Top Sensex gainers and losers Markets at Open At 9:17 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 33,249, down 5 points while the broader Nifty50 index was ruling at 10,207, down 4 points. Stocks in news Escorts increased shareholding in its subsidiary company Escorts Securities ArcelorMittal, Vedanta, NuMetal-JSW bid for Essar Steel in 2nd round JSW Steel: In capacity of an investor, joins Numetal to submit bid for Essar Steel Tata Steel to pay Rs 35,200 cr cash for Bhushan Steel; to convert remaining debt to equity Motherson Sumi announced acquisition of Reydel Automotive Group for USD 201 million. Reydel's Revenue in CY17 was USD 1048mn with EBITDA of USD 68 million. Deal will be EPS accretive from day one and will help it to reach its vision of 2020. Ashok Leyland: CARE Ratings upgraded the ratings of its short and long-term bank facilities. Meanwhile, the rating of its commercial paper has been reaffirmed. Shivam Autotech informed the exchange that company has achieved around 30% growth in Sales in Q4. Fortis Healthcare: Minority shareholders of the firm are said to have opposed the deal with Manipal. NTPC: The company has said to have achieved 53,000 MW of commissioned capacity. Neuland Laboratories board meeting on April 9, 2018, to consider a proposal for raising funds by way of issuance of equity shares Galaxy Surfactants - USFDA inspection at Tarapur plants M3 and N46. Issued 4 observation for M3 plant and 9 observation for N46 plant RPP Infra received orders worth Rs 264 crore. Fire at Saregama’s Bhiwandi warehouse; quantum of losses yet to be assessed. Info Edge: Zomato revenue rose 45 percent in FY18 to $74 million. Bharat Electronics Ltd: Sales turnover touched Rs 10,000 crore mark for the FY18, registering 13 per cent annual growth. Ultratech Cement: On account of an order from the Kolkata bench of NCLT, extending the timeline to consider an out-of-court settlement, the Aditya Birla Group controlled UltraTech Cement has got its second chance to take control and possession of Binani Cement, whose resolution methodology under the IBC proceedings is turning out to be one of the hotly contested stressed asset sales. Bank of India, Axis Bank and Allahabad Bank: The CBI has questioned senior officials of Bank of India, Axis Bank and Allahabad Bank in connection with its probe in the PNB scam. Agency sources said about five officers in the ranks of general manager and above have been grilled by the agency in the last few days to understand how the Letters of Undertaking and Foreign Letters of Credit issued by PNB in this case were executed vis-a-vis Nirav Modi’s businesses. Arvind is planning to produce 40 per cent of garments in-house, from 10 per cent at present, as it looks to notch up the turnover of its textile business to Rs 10,000 crore in the next five years (Source: NIrmal Bang) Edelweiss on SpiceJet Our interaction with Mr. Kiran Koteshwar, CFO, SpiceJet (SJ), left us enthused about the company’s growth prospects. Soaring crude price, notwithstanding, the company has maintained healthy earnings momentum as yields rose 7% YTD and traffic surged a robust 22%. We believe, following a successful turnaround, the company is prudently focusing on profitable growth—has placed mega order for 205 fuel-efficient MAXs (deliveries from August 2018)—and is also consolidating its regional footprint. On FY20E, our target price is Rs 166 with EV/EBITDAR of 8x, assuming 16% dilution from warrants. Maintain ‘BUY’. Markets at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 33,232.63 -22.73 -0.07 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 10,659.87 -24.01 -0.22 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 33,528.75 +84.33 +0.25 S&P BSE 100 10,595.33 -16.69 -0.16 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,470.27 -4.94 -0.14 (Source: BSE) Why is India underperforming? There is a growing sense of disillusionment with India among international investors. They have been selling stocks for most of last year, and India continues to underperform most other emerging markets (EM) year-to-date. The only large market down more than India this year is Australia. Among the larger EM markets, India is down the most. Many of the fancied mid-cap stocks in India are down 20-25 per cent. The mid-cap indices are down more than 10 per cent in dollar terms. CLICK HERE FOR MORE

The domestic opened largely flat on Tuesday despite weakness in their key Asian counterparts.

Among major economic data released on Monday, eight infrastructure sectors grew by 5.3 per cent in February, mainly helped by a robust performance of refinery products, fertiliser and cement segments. The eight infrastructure sectors - coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity had grew by just 0.6 per cent in February 2017.

Investors will now look forward to Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) first bi-monthly policy decision of FY19 to be held on Thursday.

In the global markets, Asian extended a global selloff and the yen rose on Tuesday as investors fled for safety as an escalating trade spat between the United States and China and a renewed slump in tech such as Amazon.com sapped investor confidence.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan fell 0.28 per cent pressured by the tech sector. Japan’s Nikkei slipped 1.1 per cent while South Korea’s KOSPI index skidded about 1 per cent.

Investors were also on the backfoot as China imposed extra tariffs on 128 US products, deepening a dispute between the world’s two biggest economies and stoking concerns about the impact on global growth.

Fears of a full blown trade war became a clear focus in a US manufacturing activity report for March which showed new orders index at its lowest since August.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 458.92 points, or 1.9 per cent, to 23,644.19 after dipping below its 200-day moving average. The S&P 500 fell 58.99 points, or 2.23 per cent, to 2,581.88 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 193.33 points, or 2.74 per cent, to 6,870.12.

(with wire inputs)