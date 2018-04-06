MARKETS LIVE: Indices range-bound, Nifty near 10,300 mark on global cues

Market Check S&P BSE Sensex 33,534.04 -0.19% Nifty 50 10,306.90 -0.18% S&P BSE 200 4,533.59 -0.10% Nifty 500 9,133.10 -0.14% S&P BSE Mid-Cap 16,479.46 -0.06% S&P BSE Small-Cap 17,780.75 0.03% Sebi, RBI issue circular on changes in monitoring of FPI holdings The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), have issued a circular on changes in the monitoring of foreign investment holdings in listed companies. This was triggered by a breach in the rule on foreign shareholding at HDFC Bank a year before. READ MORE US: March Employment Preview We forecast a somewhat soft 140k increase in nonfarm payroll employment for March, largely due to payback after warm weather pushed up February’s employment growth. Despite this temporary weakness, monthly nonfarm payroll growth is likely to still average close to +230k for Q1 2018, indicating strong labour demand. With no calendar effect this month, we expect a steady 0.2% m-o-m increase in average hourly earnings (AHE), bringing the y-o-y rate to 2.7%. Finally, we expect the unemployment rate to tick down 0.1pp to 4.0% after remaining at 4.1% for the past five months. (Source: Nomura) MARKET COMMENT Chris Wood of CLSA The Reserve Bank of India held its policy meeting yesterday and today. It delivered a relatively hawkish message. While maintaining its neutral stance and keeping the policy repo rate at 6%, the RBI also noted that there are now clearer signs of revival in investment activity. The higher bond yields in India seen earlier this year were not primarily driven by correlation with higher US bond yields. Rather they reflected growing localised concerns about fiscal deterioration as a result of an anticipated increase in populist policies ahead of the general election which is due to be held in April-May 2019. A renewed increase in bond yields would be a threat to still high equity valuations in India. Meanwhile, the continued relative stability of the rupee will probably in large part hinge on the credibility of monetary policy given the still anticipated fiscal deterioration. CLSA Managing Director & Equity Strategist Christopher Wood Nifty Metal index falls around 1% amid fresh trade war concerns. Top losers: COMPANY LATEST PREV CLOSE LOSS() LOSS(%) HINDALCO INDS. 210.05 214.15 -4.10 -1.91 VEDANTA 286.00 289.90 -3.90 -1.35 S A I L 74.35 75.25 -0.90 -1.20 TATA STEEL 574.85 580.45 -5.60 -0.96 JSW STEEL 305.50 308.40 -2.90 -0.94 Stocks In News · Amtek lenders panel approves resolution plan by Liberty House · Sobha said that the new sales volume in fourth quarter up 40.4% at 10.15 lakh square feet from 7.23 lakh square feet earlier. New sales value up 30% and price realisations down 7.5% · InterGlobe Aviation to not bid for Air India under current divestment plan · Coal India forecast Rs 9,500cr capex target for FY19 · Indian Oil acquired 17% stake in Mukhaizna oil field in Oman from Shell for $329 mn · Sona Koyo said that the promoter JTEKT Corp proposed to sell 35.14 lakh shares (1.8%) via an offer for sale at Rs 85 per share · Sagar Cements acquired two mini hydel power plants in Andhra Pradesh · HCL Tech acquired life sciences and consumer services provider C3i solutions · Majesco said that Tier one specialty insurer has signed 3-year agreement for application management services with company · Kridhan Infra won an order worth Rs 134 crore in Singapore · Reliance Communication hopes to cut debt by Rs 25,000cr after Supreme Court allowed asset sale (Source: IIFL)

The domestic were trading in a narrow range on Friday taking cues from their key Asian counterparts.

In the global markets, Asian traded mixed on Friday, as the overnight rally on Wall Street failed to translate after US President Donald Trump indicated that more tariffs against China could be in the works. US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he had instructed US trade officials to consider $100 billion in additional tariffs on China, fuelling an already heated trade dispute between the world's two biggest economies.