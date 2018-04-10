MARKETS LIVE: Key things to watch before the opening bell

Asian Markets Asian shares rose on Tuesday as remarks by Chinese President Xi Jinping helped soothe investor jitters over US-China trade tensions. The MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares gaining 0.5 per cent on the day. South Korea's KOSPI rose 0.3 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei was up 1.1 per cent. Wall Street Wall Street's major indexes rose on Monday as a softer stance by US policymakers on China tariffs powered a rebound from last week's selloff, but stocks pared much of their gains late in the session after a report that the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided the office of US President Donald Trump's lawyer. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 46.34 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 23,979.10, the S&P 500 gained 8.69 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 2,613.16 and the Nasdaq Composite added 35.23 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 6,950.34. Good Morning! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog on markets.

Back home, upcoming quarterly results season, along with the release of macroeconomic data points on industrial production (IIP) and inflation, are expected to determine the trajectory of key equity during week.

