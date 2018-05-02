MARKETS LIVE: Indices open higher, Sensex up over 100 points

-
ALSO READMARKETS ON FRIDAY: Indices end higher but Nifty fails to hold 10,500-mark MARKETS ON WEDNESDAY: Indices end flat, Nifty holds 10,400; OMCs fall MARKETS ON THURSDAY: Indices end higher, Sensex up 96 points; metals rise MARKETS ON FRIDAY: Sensex ends flat, Nifty holds 10,300; PSU banks gain MARKETS ON TUESDAY: Sensex, Nifty gain in last leg of trade; PSU banks rise
-
Tata Motors up over 2% after April sales grew 86% Sectoral Trend Top Sensex gainers and losers Markets at Open At 9:16 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 35,299 up 139 points while the broader Nifty50 index was ruling at 10,774 up 33 points STOCKS IN NEWS · Maruti Suzuki sales rose 14.4% to 1.72 lakh units. · Tata Motors sales grew 86% to 53,511 units. · Mahindra & Mahindra sales were 22% higher at 48,097 units. · Eicher Motors sales jumped 27% at 76,187 units. · TVS Motor Company sales grew 24% to 3.04 lakh units. · Escorts sales rose 26.3% at 6,186 units. · IHH raises Fortis Healthcare bid to Rs 175 per share. · Munjals-Burmans increase Fortis offer to Rs 1,800 crore. · M&M to acquire up to 10% equity in Canada's Resson Aerospace Corp for about Rs 34.5 crore. · Max, Exide Life shortlisted for IDBI Federal Life Insurance stake sale; valuation likely to be over Rs 6,000 crore: Economic Times. · L&T will sell electrical and automation division to Schneider for Rs 14,000 crore. · BHEL gets 900 MW Nepal Hydropower project orders. · Mahindra Lifespaces joint venture gets multi-product notification for its special economic zones. · Lakshmi Vilas Bank sets one-year MCLR at 9.45% from May 1. · Mastek wins contract for U.K. Home Office Biometrics. · Maithan Alloys to set up 1.2 lakh tonne per annum ferro alloy plant in West Bengal. · Grasim Industries partially commissioned its expanded Vilayat facility. · MOIL says Ferro grade & fines prices have been reduced by 15% in Q1. 5% discount on 4 specific grade and prices of chemical grades of ore decreased by 7.5%. · Sudhir Valia to infuse Rs 3,510 crore into Jaypee Infra Projects in Noida (SOURCE: IIFL REPORT) HCL Tech fourth-quarter profit falls nearly 10 percent, misses estimates Indian Software Services ExporterHclTechnologiesLtd posted a 9.9 percent fall in its fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday, hurt by higher expenses. Net profit fell to 22.28 billion rupees ($333.58 million) in the three months ended March 31, from 24.73 billion rupees in the same period a year earlier, Hcl said. READ MORE
GLOBAL MARKETS
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 edged higher on Tuesday after comments from a Trump administration official on trade with China and the Mexican economy minister on the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement provided cause for optimism.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 64.1 points (0.27 per cent) to 24,099.05, the S&P 500 gained 6.75 points (0.25 per cent) to 2,654.8 and the Nasdaq Composite added 64.44 points (0.91 per cent) to 7,130.70.
(with Reuters inputs)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU