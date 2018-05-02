MARKETS LIVE: Indices open higher, Sensex up over 100 points

Tata Motors up over 2% after April sales grew 86% Sectoral Trend Top Sensex gainers and losers Markets at Open At 9:16 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 35,299 up 139 points while the broader Nifty50 index was ruling at 10,774 up 33 points STOCKS IN NEWS · Maruti Suzuki sales rose 14.4% to 1.72 lakh units. · Tata Motors sales grew 86% to 53,511 units. · Mahindra & Mahindra sales were 22% higher at 48,097 units. · Eicher Motors sales jumped 27% at 76,187 units. · TVS Motor Company sales grew 24% to 3.04 lakh units. · Escorts sales rose 26.3% at 6,186 units. · IHH raises Fortis Healthcare bid to Rs 175 per share. · Munjals-Burmans increase Fortis offer to Rs 1,800 crore. · M&M to acquire up to 10% equity in Canada's Resson Aerospace Corp for about Rs 34.5 crore. · Max, Exide Life shortlisted for IDBI Federal Life Insurance stake sale; valuation likely to be over Rs 6,000 crore: Economic Times. · L&T will sell electrical and automation division to Schneider for Rs 14,000 crore. · BHEL gets 900 MW Nepal Hydropower project orders. · Mahindra Lifespaces joint venture gets multi-product notification for its special economic zones. · Lakshmi Vilas Bank sets one-year MCLR at 9.45% from May 1. · Mastek wins contract for U.K. Home Office Biometrics. · Maithan Alloys to set up 1.2 lakh tonne per annum ferro alloy plant in West Bengal. · Grasim Industries partially commissioned its expanded Vilayat facility. · MOIL says Ferro grade & fines prices have been reduced by 15% in Q1. 5% discount on 4 specific grade and prices of chemical grades of ore decreased by 7.5%. · Sudhir Valia to infuse Rs 3,510 crore into Jaypee Infra Projects in Noida (SOURCE: IIFL REPORT) HCL Tech fourth-quarter profit falls nearly 10 percent, misses estimates Indian Software Services ExporterHclTechnologiesLtd posted a 9.9 percent fall in its fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday, hurt by higher expenses. Net profit fell to 22.28 billion rupees ($333.58 million) in the three months ended March 31, from 24.73 billion rupees in the same period a year earlier, Hcl said. READ MORE

The opened on a positive note on Wednesday despite weakness in their Asian peers. That apart, corporate results for the March 2018 quarter (Q4FY18) and global cues will continue to impact market sentiment as the day progresses.

Investors will keep an eye out for any surprises in the US Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting that is likely to announce the decision on the interest rates in post market hours today. It is widely expected that the central bank will keep rates unchanged in May 2018, but may raise them again in June 2018.

Back home, among construction & engineering stocks, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) will be in focus today after the company said it would sell its electrical and automation business (E&A) to France-headquartered Schneider Electric for a cash consideration of Rs 140 billion.

In key results today, Hero MotoCorp, HT Media, Marico, Siemens, Tata Power that are likely to announce their quarterly results.

Among information technology (IT) companies, of HCL Technologies will be in focus today as market would react to its March quarter numbers. The company posted a 9.9 percent fall in its fourth-quarter net profit earlier today, hurt by higher expenses.

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, will also announce their quarterly results today. The stock will be in focus during the day look for the company's future plans after the recent exit of its president, Aditya Ghosh.



GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian equities held steady on Wednesday, while the dollar traded near a four-month high as investors await the Federal Reserve’s upcoming policy statement for clues on the future pace of US monetary tightening.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan was little changed, while Japan’s Nikkei eased 0.2 per cent and South Korea’s KOSPI slipped 0.3 per cent.



On Wall Street, the S&P 500 edged higher on Tuesday after comments from a Trump administration official on trade with China and the Mexican economy minister on the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement provided cause for optimism.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 64.1 points (0.27 per cent) to 24,099.05, the S&P 500 gained 6.75 points (0.25 per cent) to 2,654.8 and the Nasdaq Composite added 64.44 points (0.91 per cent) to 7,130.70.



