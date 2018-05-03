MARKETS LIVE: Indices trade flat, Nifty near 10,700 mark; IT stocks slip

IndiGo Q4 profit plunges 73% on higher expenses at Rs 1.18 billion; stock down 10% Sectoral Trend Top Sensex gainers and losers Markets at Open At 9:16 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 35,153, down 23 points while the broader Nifty50 index was ruling at 10,706, down 11 points Markets at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 35,126.86 -49.56 -0.14 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 11,247.81 +30.45 +0.27 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 34,454.91 +2.83 +0.01 S&P BSE 100 11,134.26 +25.60 +0.23 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,600.95 +18.32 +0.51 (Source: BSE) Top trading ideas for today's trade: Buy Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Stock: BAJAJ FINSERV Reco.: Buy CMP : Rs 5,436 Fresh breakout from the 6 months consolidation indicates the ongoing secular upmove to remain intact. The continuation pattern on the daily scale indicates an initial target upto 5940, trading longs could be participated with a stop below 5300. READ MORE
The indices were trading flat on Thursday amid weakness in the global markets. That apart, stock-specific action is likely to continue, as March 2018 quarter (Q4FY18) earnings take centre-stage.
Among sectoral indices, the Nifty IT index was nearly 1% down led by fall in the shares of HCL Technologies and Wipro.
Investors will also be mindful of the upcoming state elections in Karnataka on May 12 that are being seen as a semi-final to the general elections scheduled in 2019.
In results today, Adani Ports, Castrol India, Cera, Edelweiss Financial Services and Emami are among a few companies that are likely to announce their Q4FY18 earnings later in the day.
The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday and expressed confidence that the recent rise in inflation at a level near the US central bank's target would be sustained, keeping it on track to raise borrowing costs in June. It was widely expected that the US central bank would keep rates unchanged in May 2018, but might raise them again in June 2018.
Asian shares were subdued on Thursday ahead of anxiously-awaited Sino-US trade talks, while the US dollar consolidated recent bumper gains after the Federal Reserve reaffirmed the outlook for more rate hikes this year.
On Wall Street, US stocks fell on Wednesday as potential US restrictions on Chinese telecom companies reinforced investor concerns about worsening trade relations between the United States and China.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 174.07 points (0.72 per cent) to 23,924.98, the S&P 500 lost 19.13 points (0.72 per cent) to 2,635.67 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 29.81 points (0.42 per cent) to 7,100.90.
(with Reuters inputs)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU