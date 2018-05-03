MARKETS LIVE: Indices trade flat, Nifty near 10,700 mark; IT stocks slip

The were trading flat on Thursday amid weakness in the global That apart, stock-specific action is likely to continue, as March 2018 quarter (Q4FY18) take centre-stage.



Among sectoral indices, the IT index was nearly 1% down led by fall in the of HCL Technologies and Wipro.



Investors will also be mindful of the upcoming state elections in Karnataka on May 12 that are being seen as a semi-final to the general elections scheduled in 2019.



In results today, Adani Ports, Castrol India, Cera, Edelweiss Financial Services and Emami are among a few companies that are likely to announce their later in the day.



The held interest rates steady on Wednesday and expressed confidence that the recent rise in inflation at a level near the US central bank's target would be sustained, keeping it on track to raise borrowing costs in June. It was widely expected that the US central bank would keep rates unchanged in May 2018, but might raise them again in June 2018.



Asian were subdued on Thursday ahead of anxiously-awaited Sino-US trade talks, while the US dollar consolidated recent bumper gains after the reaffirmed the outlook for more rate hikes this year.





Talks between US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He are due to kick off later on Thursday, but a breakthrough deal is viewed as highly unlikely.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan was all but flat, while South Korean eased 0.31 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei was closed for a holiday.



On Wall Street, US fell on Wednesday as potential US restrictions on Chinese telecom companies reinforced investor concerns about worsening trade relations between the United States and China.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 174.07 points (0.72 per cent) to 23,924.98, the S&P 500 lost 19.13 points (0.72 per cent) to 2,635.67 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 29.81 points (0.42 per cent) to 7,100.90.



(with Reuters inputs)

