MARKETS LIVE: Indices pare morning gains to trade flat; ICICI Bank gains 7%

IPO NOTE: IndoStar Capital Finance Limited - Subscribe Issue Opens: 09-May-18, Issue Closes: 11-May-18, Price Band: Rs570-572 IndoStar Capital Finance Ltd. (ICFL) aspires to become a diversified, granular NBFC given its focus on nurturing scalable retail lines of business. Incepted as a wholesale financier in 2011, ICFL today offers well-structured real estate (RE) financing, SME loans, vehicle loans and retail mortgages. The share of retail lending, currently 23%, is expected to rise substantially over the next three years. While SME lending is on a high growth trajectory, the operational platform for vehicle finance and housing loans is geared towards making a sizable future contribution in loans assets. To ensure success in retail lending, ICFL has onboarded Mr. R Sridhar as the Vice Chairman & CEO, a veteran of 30 years' experience that includes a pivotal stint as the MD of Shriram Transport. The rebalancing of asset mix is unlikely to hamper loan asset growth which has averaged 30% pa over FY13-17. Proceeds from the fresh equity issuance would augment growth capacity and help absorb unforeseen risks. Regional concentration in RE financing and slow ramp-up of vehicle and housing finance constitute the key risks. (Source: IIFL)

ICICI Bank was up 7% even after it's Q4 net profit halves to Rs 10.2 bn due to a sharp rise in provision for bad loans. The bank's profit was boosted by a one-time income arising from the sale of in its capital market arm, ICICI Securities, to the tune of Rs 33.20 billion. Meanwhile, stock-specific actions are likely to continue on Tuesday as we are in the middle of March 2018 quarter season.

Among results, Blue Dart Express, HEG, Godrej Consumer Products, Jubilant FoodWorks and Kajaria Ceramics are among the few companies that are likely to announce their March 2018 quarter later in the day.

Apart from corporate results, investors will watch out for the rupee's movements during the day. The currency had breached the 67-to-a-dollar mark on Monday as prices rose to their highest since Narendra Modi was sworn in as Prime Minister in May 2014.



In global markets, prices stood near their highest since late 2014 on Tuesday, ahead of an announcement by US President Donald Trump on whether he would withdraw from a landmark nuclear deal with Iran, which fueled concerns about crude supply.



Asian firmed slightly in early trade with technology resilient after generally upbeat despite weakness in the global smartphone market and concerns about more regulation.



MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan gained 0.2 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei was almost flat.



Wall Street climbed on Monday, boosted by Apple's sixth straight day of gains and by a surge in oil prices to their highest since 2014.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.39 per cent to end at 24,357.32, while the S&P 500 gained 0.35 per cent to 2,672.63. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.77 per cent to 7,265.21.

(with Reuters inputs)