MARKETS LIVE: Oil prices, corporate results, rupee may steer markets

Wall Street The Wall Street cut losses to end little changed on Tuesday while energy stocks rallied after US President Donald Trump said the United States would quit the Iran nuclear deal, confirming what many investors had expected. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.01 per cent higher at 24,360.21, while the S&P 500 ended down 0.03 per cent to 2,671.92. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.02 per cent to 7,266.90. Good Morning! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog on markets.
The markets are likely to open on a cautious note taking cues from their Asian counterparts.
The Asian shares ticked down as renewed US sanctions on Tehran were seen as disruptive for many companies that have deals with Iran.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.1 per cent in early trade while Japan's Nikkei fell 0.4 per cent.
(with Reuters inputs)
