MARKETS LIVE: Oil prices, corporate results, rupee may steer markets

Wall Street The Wall Street cut losses to end little changed on Tuesday while energy stocks rallied after US President Donald Trump said the United States would quit the Iran nuclear deal, confirming what many investors had expected. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.01 per cent higher at 24,360.21, while the S&P 500 ended down 0.03 per cent to 2,671.92. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.02 per cent to 7,266.90. Good Morning! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog on markets.

The are likely to open on a cautious note taking cues from their Asian counterparts.





Stock-specific action is likely to continue during the day as we are in the middle of the March 2018 quarterly earning season.





Apart from corporate results, investors will watch out for global oil prices during the day. prices jumped back to near three-and-a-half-year highs on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of an international nuclear deal with Iran, sparking worries about global oil supplies.



The Asian ticked down as renewed US sanctions on Tehran were seen as disruptive for many companies that have deals with Iran.



MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan dipped 0.1 per cent in early trade while Japan's Nikkei fell 0.4 per cent. Among results, Eicher Motors, Jindal Steel & Power, Jubilant Life Sciences and Oriental Bank Of Commerce are among the few companies that are likely to announce their March 2018 quarter later in the day.

