MARKETS LIVE: Indices open higher, Nifty above 10,750 mark on global cues

Sector watch: Pharma There has been considerable deterioration in base US business of pharma companies under coverage since FY17 due to faster ANDA approvals, supply-side consolidation, and increased competition in key products. We remain positive on the pharma sector, as companies under coverage are progressing well in complex generics, which should offset the decline in base business and/or drive growth in US generics. We have a Buy rating on Aurobindo Pharma, Cadila Healthcare and Lupin among large caps, and on Shilpa Medicare among midcaps (Soure: Motilal Oswal Securities) INTERVIEW OF THE DAY Walmart-Flipkart deal: We are open to a strategic alliance, says Biyani He is in many ways the king of modern retail. But Kishore Biyani, chief executive officer of the Future group has been fighting a tough battle with e-commerce giants like Flipkart and Walmart across various segments of the market. Biyani talks about the impact of Walmart-Flipkart deal on Indian retailers in this interview with Business Standard READ MORE MARKET COMMENT Indranil Sen Gupta of BofAML We raise our FY19 CAD forecast to 2.4% of GDP with our oil strategists hiking their forecast to US$71.8/bbl from US$62.5/bbl; We continue to expect RBI to try to defend Rs66/USD and buy back FX reserves sold before allowing appreciation again; RBI should raise NRI bonds of, say, $30-35bn with higher oil prices cutting import cover to 9.6 months in FY19 Sectoral Trend BSE Sensex: ONGC, Bharti Airtel among top gainers Market at open At 9:16 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 35,433, up 113 points while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,774, up 32 points.

The opened on a positive note on Thursday taking cues from their global peers. Corporate results for the March 2018 quarter, global prices and will continue to impact market sentiment during the day.



In results, Apollo Tyres, Asian Paints, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Mphasis, Nestle India and Union Bank of India are among the few companies that are likely to announce their March 2018 quarter later in the day.



On Wednesday, the tumbled to a low of 67.48 before closing at fresh 15-month low of 67.27, down by 15 paise against the dollar, due to growing concerns over surging crude prices and foreign capital outflows.



Global prices rose about three per cent on Wednesday and hit fresh three-and-half-year high. This was after a bigger-than-expected drawdown in US oil inventories which extended gains from Trump admin’s decision to quit a nuclear deal with Iran.