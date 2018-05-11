MARKETS LIVE: Indices range-bound, Nifty near 10,750 mark; IT stocks rise

Market Check S&P BSE Sensex 35,299.77 0.15% Nifty 50 10,728.05 0.11% S&P BSE 200 4,670.00 0.16% Nifty 500 9,359.20 -0.02% S&P BSE Mid-Cap 16,271.92 -0.05% S&P BSE Small-Cap 17,835.71 -0.02% Flipkart-Walmart deal: Near-term pressures to rise for listed retail firms The $16-billion (Rs 1.08 trillion) acquisition of Flipkart by Walmart could lead to heightened competition for India's listed retail companies. While analysts believe the growth opportunities are large for the overall space, the near term could see some pressure on the listed ones. This is because of the $2-billion equity infusion by Walmart and its stated intention of focusing on growth over profit. READ MORE Emkay on Titan Titan reported a strong 67% growth in EBITDA and 61% growth in PBT (bei), in line with our expectations, led by strong profitability in the Jewellery division. Overall revenue growth at 12% was below our expectation by 4% due to lower reported sales in Jewellery and other divisions. Factoring in the margin beat in Jewellery and the management’s positive outlook on margins, we increase our FY19/20E earnings by 5-8%. However, current valuations at 47x FY20E earnings captures most of the positives. We maintain HOLD with revised target price of Rs 990, valuing Titan at 45x June’20E EPS Nomura on Tejas Networks We cut our FY19/20F fully diluted EPS forecast by 9%/5%; implied FY18-20F fully diluted EPS CAGR is 32%. Our FY19F/20F EPS is 9%/8% below consensus. Maintain Buy on favourable risk-reward – earnings growth prospects appear healthy and the stock is not expensive (FY20F P/E of 15.6x on EPS of INR20.5). Edelweiss on Arvind Ltd Arvind's Q4FY18 numbers surpassed our expectation driven by improved performance in all major segments—textile, brand & retail (B&R) and engineering. Key quarter highlight was the sustained surge in B&R’s margin—up ~260bps for Q4FY18 and ~190bps for FY18—driven by operating leverage and turnaround in emerging brands. In FY18, only three (of the 27 brands) reported EBITDA loss. Though the spurt in debtors in Q4FY18 was surprising, we expect it to reverse as wholesale channel’s cash situation normalises. We retain our positive view on the stock on account of traction in B&R segment’s margin. We value Arvind on SOTP (textiles: 7.5x FY20E EV/EBITDA, B&R: 18.0x FY20E EV/EBITDA) leading to revised target price of Rs 515 (Rs 525 earlier) as we factor in higher net debt. Edelweiss on Redington India Redington India (Redington), a leading technology distributor with a track record of tackling technology as well as economic cycles, is fundamentally well poised to ride business tailwinds and investments in sunrise segments. We expect the company to reap benefits of: 1) higher commodity prices driving strong demand in MEA region; 2) GST-led bounce back in India business; and 3) strong traction in third party logistics (3PL) business. We see value in the stock owing to improving return ratios (170bps jump in RoE), earnings growth (15% plus CAGR) over FY18-20E and attractive valuations. Initiate coverage with ‘BUY’ and target price of Rs 166 (10x FY20E EPS)

