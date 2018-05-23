MARKETS LIVE: Corporate Earnings, oil prices, global cues to impact indices

Wall Street US stocks ended lower on Tuesday, weighed down by lingering uncertainty over the outcome of trade talks between the US and China and declines in energy and industrial shares. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 178.88 points, or 0.72 per cent, at 24,834.41, the S&P 500 lost 8.57 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 2,724.44 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 15.58 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 7,378.46. Good Morning! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog on markets.

The are likely to open on a cautious note on Wednesday, taking cues from their Asian counterparts.





Meanwhile, stock-specific action will continue as the day progresses as more companies release their March quarter results. Among key results, Godrej Industries, Jet Airways, Motherson Sumi Systems and Tata Motors are likely to announce their March 2018 quarter later today.

Investors will also keep a close watch on movements in and as the day progresses.



In the global markets, Asian slipped Wednesday after US President Donald Trump's said he was "not satisfied" with the latest round of trade talks with China, with Japan leading losses in the region.



Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 1.29 per cent amid the move higher in the yen and the broader Topix was off by 0.98 per cent. MSCI's index of in Asia Pacific excluding Japan slipped 0.11 per cent in morning trade and equity benchmarks from Hong Kong to Sydney fell.



Beyond geopolitics, the Federal Reserve will release minutes of its latest policy meeting later today.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 178.88 points, or 0.72 per cent, at 24,834.41, the S&P 500 lost 8.57 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 2,724.44 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 15.58 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 7,378.46.

