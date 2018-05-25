MARKETS LIVE: March quarter earnings, rupee, oil prices to be in focus

Asian Markets Asian shares were slightly weaker on Friday amid fragile market sentiment after US President Donald Trump called off a key summit with North Korea, though investor concerns were softened by expectations the two countries may still continue dialogue. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked down. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.65 per cent. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.3 per cent. Wall Street US stocks ended down slightly on Thursday after US President Donald Trump canceled a planned summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un and threatened to impose tariffs on auto imports, though losses were limited by gains in Netflix and General Electric. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 75.05 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 24,811.76, the S&P 500 lost 5.53 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 2,727.76 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.53 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 7,424.43. Good Morning! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog on markets.

The are likely to open on a cautious note taking cues from their global counterparts.

Meanwhile, stock-specific action will continue on Friday as more companies release their March quarter results. Among key results, Apl Apollo Tubes, Bank Of Baroda, Goodyear India and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries are likely to announce their March 2018 quarter later today.

Investors will also keep a close watch on movements in and as the day progresses.

On Thursday, the rebounded from near 18-month lows to close with gains of 8 paise at 68.34 against the US dollar.



GLOBAL MARKETS

In the global markets, Asian were slightly weaker on Friday amid fragile market sentiment after US President Donald Trump called off a key summit with North Korea, though investor concerns were softened by expectations the two countries may still continue dialogue.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan ticked down. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.65 per cent. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.3 per cent.

On Wall Street, US ended down slightly on Thursday after US President Donald Trump canceled a planned summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un and threatened to impose tariffs on auto imports, though losses were limited by gains in Netflix and General Electric.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 75.05 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 24,811.76, the S&P 500 lost 5.53 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 2,727.76 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.53 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 7,424.43.



CRUDE OIL

In commodities, eased on Friday as Russia hinted it may gradually increase output after withholding supplies since 2017 together with producer cartel OPEC.

Brent crude futures were at $78.78 per barrel, down 1 cent from their last close, but more than 2 per cent below the $80.50 November 2014 high they reached on May 17. Brent broke through $80 for the first time in a few years earlier in May. On the other hand, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $70.69 a barrel, down 2 cents from their last settlement.

(with Reuters inputs)