MARKETS LIVE: Indices trade higher, Nifty above 10,650; Pharma stocks rally

Motilal Oswal on Sun Pharma Ramp-up of specialty products and resolution of the Halol plant will be the key growth drivers of SUNP. Maintain Buy with a target price of Rs 560 at 22x FY20E (v/s Rs 675 at 24x FY20E). We cut our FY19/20E by 11/9% on the back of slower margin improvement. We cut our target multiple to 22x from 24x due to the challenging US business. Stocks in news · Cadila Healthcare to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore via QIP issue and up to Rs 5,000 crore via issue of FCCBs · Sundaram Finance Holdings to amalgamate Sundaram BPO India with Sundaram Business Services · GIC announced 1:1 bonus issue · Himatsingka Seide subsidiary’s retail division to be demerged from self · DCM Foods approved modernisation of first extrusion line which will add 3,800 MT per annum to its capacity · Dilip Buildcon declared L1 bidder for NHAI project in Karnataka for Rs 1,027 crore · Lakshmi Vilas Bank in talks with banks, PE funds to sell up to 26 percent equity (Source: IIFL report) IIFL on PNC Infratech While the order book is strong, considering the massive bid pipeline the Company is targeting additional Rs.50bn worth of projects during the remaining part of FY19. Considering the robust order book and bid pipeline we expect PNC to clock a topline growth 42% in FY19. We also expect earnings growth to remain healthy on the back of high margin order book under execution. We have revised our FY19 and FY20 estimates to incorporate the strong performance. PNC’s EPC business is currently trading at valuation of 10.5x FY19E P/E. We maintain our BUY rating for target of Rs.207 (based on SOTP valuation). Emkay Global on Tech Mahindra Taking into consideration the hazy growth outlook for its communication business, we keep our lower growth estimates intact but increase margin estimates slightly on good execution in FY18. However, the valuation is already capturing the growth prospects and thus maintain our REDUCE rating stock with TP of Rs640, valuing it at 13x FY20E EPS MARKET VIEW Equinomics Research Oil price has corrected steeply by 6% from its recent record high level. This is likely to give a big trigger for the markets in terms of rupee recovering some values and FIIs showing some interest. Election result of Karnataka is also likely to be forgotten by the markets. Overall market cap of BSE has fallen by about Rs.11 lakh crore, mainly due to steep erosion in values of small and mid-cap stocks. We believe that many high quality stocks in the mid cap space have been beaten down very badly. We expect some recovery in them in the short term. Therefore, we continue to suggest accumulating good quality stocks. Among our coverage, based on results and price points, we consider Karnataka Bank, South Indian Bank, Vindhya Telelinks, Jay Bharat Maruti, NESCO, Engineers India, Sharda Motors and Cochin Shipyard as the most high-conviction stocks. (We haven’t changed the view on other coverage stocks) FPIs press sell button on Indian stocks, bonds worth $7 bn since April Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have dumped domestic bonds and equities worth nearly $7 billion ( Rs 441 billion) since April. The pullback comes amid the greenback’s ascendance against most global currencies and the 10-year US Treasury hitting the dreaded 3 per cent mark. The sell-off has roiled the Indian financial markets, with the 10-year government security inching towards 8 per cent, the rupee dropping to a 16-month low of 68 against the dollar, and stocks seeing across-the-board correction. READ MORE

The are trading higher on Monday taking cues from their key Asian counterparts.



Among sectoral indices, the Pharma index is up over 1.5% led by a rally in the of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Lupin and Aurobindo Pharma.

Meanwhile, stock-specific action is likely to continue during the week as more companies release their March quarter results. Among key results, Aurobindo Pharma, Larsen & Toubro, NTPC, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Coal India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid Corporation of India and Eicher Motors are likely to announce their March 2018 quarter during this week.

In economic data, India's fiscal deficit, GDP, index of eight infrastructure industries and Nikkei Markit manufacturing PMI are due later this week.

That apart, investors will also keep a close watch on movements in and

In the global markets, US stock futures rose on Monday on signs that the United States and North Korea are still working towards holding a summit next month, while extended losses on expectations of more supply from major producers.

US S&P500 mini futures rose 0.3 per cent in early Asian trade, but market holidays in the world’s two biggest financial centres — London and New York — could make trading slow and illiquid for the day.

Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.3 per cent in early trade, while South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.5 per cent, buoyed by which are seen as benefiting from a further thawing in tensions with Pyongyang.





On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and the Dow eased on Friday after a steep drop in pressured energy stocks, but losses were limited by gains in chipmakers and retail

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 58.67 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 24,753.09, the S&P 500 lost 6.43 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 2,721.33 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.43 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 7,433.85.

In commodities, Oil prices fell on Monday, extending a steep decline in the previous session, as the market eyed an increase in output from the world’s three top crude producers, Russia, the United States and Saudi Arabia. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan was flat.In commodities, Oil prices fell on Monday, extending a steep decline in the previous session, as the market eyed an increase in output from the world’s three top crude producers, Russia, the United States and Saudi Arabia.

Brent crude futures were at $75.34 per barrel, down $1.10, or 1.4 per cent, from their last close. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $66.31 a barrel, down $1.57, or 2.3 per cent.

(with Reuters inputs)