MARKET LIVE: Indices range-bound, Nifty above 10,650 amid weak Asian cues

Private placement of debt drops to Rs 6.5 trillion in FY18 The increasing reliance on private placement of debt seems to have reversed course. Private placements raised Rs 6.55 trillion in 2017-18 (FY18), or half a trillion lower than it raised the previous year, show numbers from market-tracker Prime Database. This breaks a three-year trend which had seen the value of private placements more than double since FY14. Fewer issuers coming to the market, and rising interest rates are said to have contributed to the slowdown. READ MORE Sebi likely to allow futures trading in petrol and diesel The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is considering allowing futures trading in petrol and diesel, according to sources. The petroleum and natural gas ministry has already approved the proposal. Petrol and diesel are among the 90-plus commodities that have been approved by the government for derivatives trading. Globally, petrol and diesel derivatives are traded on the Nymex and ICE exchanges. The proposal for trading in petrol and diesel derivatives was submitted by the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX) eight months ago. READ MORE EARNINGS L&T posts Rs 31.70 billion profit in Q4 Engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) reported a 5 per cent year-on-year increase in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 31.70 billion for the quarter ended March 2018 on improved operational performance, surpassing the Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 29.95 billion. The company, which beat its revised guidance for order inflow in the last financial year, remains optimistic of a promising year ahead for new orders. READ MORE

The are trading in a narrow range on Tuesday morning, amid weakness in their Asian peers.

Meanwhile, stock-specific action is likely to continue during the day as more companies release their March quarter results. Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Dish TV India, GATI and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals are likely to announce their March 2018 quarter later today.





RUPEE That apart, the investors will also keep a close watch on developments in and

On Monday, the Indian currency continued its unabated rise for the third-straight day, surging by 35 paise to end at a new two-week high of 67.43 against the US dollar after a surprise crash in crude prices quickly faded near-term trade deficit and inflation worries.



GLOBAL MARKETS

In the global markets, Asian fell on Tuesday and the euro slipped back to six-and-half month lows as early elections loomed in Italy, but a revival in diplomatic talks with North Korea and a retreat in from recent highs supported sentiment.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan dipped 0.3 per cent after three consecutive sessions of gains. Japan's Nikkei skidded 0.8 per cent while South Korean slipped 0.5 per cent. Liquidity is expected to be relatively thin with market holidays in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand.



CRUDE OIL PRICES

In commodities, were mixed in Asian trading on Tuesday, but remained under pressure from expectations that Saudi Arabia and Russia would pump more crude to ease a potential shortfall in supply.

Brent crude futures were up 31 cents, or 0.41 per cent, at $75.61 a barrel, after settling at their lowest since May 8 at $75.30. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down $1.05, or 1.55 per cent, at $66.83 a barrel, sitting around its lowest since April 17.

