MARKETS LIVE: Indices open flat, Nifty above 10,650 amid weak global cues

Sectoral Trend Top Sensex gainers and losers Markets at open At 9:16 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 35,084 down 18 points while the broader Nifty50 index was ruling at 10,670 down 9 points MARKET COMMENT Chris Wood of CLSA There is also growing evidence that some of the best shale fields already have seen peak production while there continues to be a remarkable divergence between the collapse in exploration activity and the ongoing increase in oil demand, driven by the emerging markets. The dramatic collapse in oil exploration in part reflects the hangover from the 2016 oil bust. But it also reflects the taxpayer subsidised alternative energy and related electric vehicle hype which has generated so much attention in recent years. The reality remains that cars are going to be powered in the conventional manner for many years yet. Yet the stock market still seems to be rewarding those energy majors who announce share buybacks rather than capital spending increases. If rising oil adds to the inflation noise in the short term, but increases deflationary risks longer term, it is a different macro story for oil producers in the emerging markets. This is why GREED & fear favours having bigger holdings in the emerging markets outside Asia than last year with Russia remaining the best option for hedging exposure to countries in Asia vulnerable to a rising oil price, such as India. CLSA Managing Director & Equity Strategist Christopher Wood Markets at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 35,182.73 +79.59 +0.23 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 11,200.91 +22.42 +0.20 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 34,133.20 +89.55 +0.26 S&P BSE 100 11,078.90 +23.25 +0.21 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,589.03 +6.97 +0.19 (Source: BSE) Emkay Global on Radico Khaitan Reiterate BUY with 35% upside to our revised target price of Rs 547. FY18 profit increased 54% backed by sales volume recovery, EBITDA margin expansion and debt reduction. We forecast earnings CAGR of 30% in FY18-20E. We upgrade our FY19/20E earnings by 11/9% on the back of benefits from premiumization, low raw material costs and faster debt reduction. The company reduced debt by Rs 2.1bn in FY18. We expect debt reduction to accelerate in FY19-20 on solid free cash flow (FCF) generation

