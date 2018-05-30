MARKETS LIVE: Indices trade lower, Nifty below 10,600 ahead of F&O expiry

M&M hits new high on strong Q4 results Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) hit a new high of Rs 895 per share, up 3%, extending their 2.2% gain on Tuesday on the BSE in an otherwise weak market, after the company reported a strong 50% year on year growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 11.55 billion in March 2018 quarter (Q4FY18). It had profit of Rs 7.7 billion in the same quarter last fiscal. READ MORE 37 banks see Rs 1.3 trillion jump in gross non-performing assets in Q4 Weighed down by the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) new rules on restructured assets, domestic banks, both public and private, added over Rs 1.3 trillion in gross non-performing assets (NPAs) in the fourth quarter ended March. Provisions and contingencies, amounts set aside for NPAs, also rose to Rs 1.4 trillion in the final three months of 2017-18, according to a review of the performance of 37 listed banks. READ MORE From Jaypee to Monnet, IBC bound stocks have witnessed a steep fall in 2018 Investors betting on insolvency-bound stocks have been caught on the wrong foot. Several investors had lapped up shares of companies that were headed for insolvency proceedings late last year, anticipating a business turnaround. This optimism led to a 30-40 per cent rally in these stocks. However, the stocks have been on a downward spiral for the past few months as the turnaround process has not panned out according to expectations. Uncertainty within the resolution process, consistent delays and the fear of trading curbs have prompted investors to book losses. READ MORE Market Check S&P BSE Sensex 34,840.73 -0.31% Nifty 50 10,590.45 -0.40% S&P BSE 200 4,614.14 -0.25% Nifty 500 9,247.75 -0.25% S&P BSE Mid-Cap 16,059.54 0.08% S&P BSE Small-Cap 17,398.37 0.10% RBI monetary policy: Four charts show markets are preparing for a rate hike The interest-rate cycle in India is turning. The central bank may be set to tighten policy next week to keep inflation in check and stem the declines in the rupee if the rate-market moves are any indication. The Reserve Bank of India hasn’t tinkered with rates since August, and even cut inflation projections last month, raising expectations that borrowing costs would remain on hold. But a surprising hawkish tilt revealed in its April policy minutes and the recent spike in oil has boosted speculation the authority may lift rates at its June 6 meeting. READ MORE MUST READ What is in store for Vedanta's shareholders? When it comes to newsflow, it could hardly get worse for Vedanta Resources. The metals and mining conglomerate got hit with bad publicity last week, when police fired on a crowd of protesters at the Sterlite Copper smelting unit in Tuticorin. The plant was already in trouble due to environmental concerns. Power had been cut off by the TN Pollution Control Board, and the Madras High Court stayed an expansion plan. After the shootings, the TN government has ordered permanent closure. Vedanta says it is studying the order, presumably to challenge it in court. READ MORE

The trimmed some of their opening losses and are trading slightly lower on Wednesday taking cues from their global peers, ahead of May F&O expiry

Back home, stock-specific action is likely to continue as the day progresses with more companies releasing their March quarter results. 3M India, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Bajaj Steel Industries, Canara Bank and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation are among a few companies which are likely to announce their March 2018 quarter later today.

That apart, investors will also keep a close watch on movements in and

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian extended a global sell-off in early trading Wednesday as Italy’s political crisis provoked a heavy retreat on Wall Street, sent the euro to a 10-month low and pushed up borrowing costs for the government in Rome.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan was down 1.1 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei average shed 1.7 per cent to hit a six-week low. South Korea's KOSPI slipped 1.6 per cent.

CRUDE OIL

were mixed in early Asian trade on Wednesday, with worries that Saudi Arabia and Russia will pump more crude weighing on the market.

Brent crude was down 1 cent at $75.38 a barrel, after settling up 9 cents on Tuesday. US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 13 cents, or 0.2 per cent, at $66.86 a barrel, having earlier settled down $1.15.

(with Reuters inputs)