MARKETS LIVE: Karnataka poll outcome, Q4 results to drive indices this week

Short-term outlook for the market remains positive: Devang Shah The short term outlook for the market remains positive till Nifty trades above 10279 levels and expecting targets in the range of 11000-11200 levels in short term. Medium term outlook for the market remains positive till Nifty trades above 8,968 levels and expecting targets in the range of 12000-12200 levels in the medium term. READ MORE Commodity Picks: 14 May 2018 Chana Chana is trading at Rs 3,550 per quintal prices at the Bikaner market. During the coming days, prices are expected to head towards Rs 3,600 per quintal. Robust buying interest from the government would tighten availability in the free market, thus lending support to the prices in near term. READ MORE Nifty outlook from Prabhudas Lilladher for today Nifty broke the barrier of 10,785 levels and moved past the 10,800 level with positive sentiments but the further direction of the market would be mostly decided, post the Karnataka election results with much volatility anticipated on Monday with the outcome of the exit polls. Nifty and Bank Nifty have both retraced almost 65% from the lows made in the month of March and chances of an exhaustion at higher levels cannot be ruled out. However, the support for the week is seen at 10,560 while resistance is seen at 10,970. READ MORE Markets on Friday S&P BSE Sensex 35,535.79 0.82% Nifty 50 10,806.50 0.84% S&P BSE 200 4,696.71 0.73% Nifty 500 9,416.35 0.59% S&P BSE Mid-Cap 16,343.99 0.40% S&P BSE Small-Cap 17,818.09 -0.12% SGX Nifty The SGX Nifty was at 10,824, up 0.01 per cent from the previous close. Asian Markets Asian shares held near one-month highs on Monday on signs the United States and China were toning down their trade war rhetoric, while the dollar dipped again as investors wagered on a slower pace of US interest rate hikes. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.07 per cent, on track for a third straight day of gains and within striking distance of one-month high. Japan's Nikkei tacked on 0.1 per cent while South Korea's KOSPI index climbed 0.3 per cent.

The are likely to be cautious on Monday ahead of Karnataka election outcome, which will be known on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, stock-specific action is likely to continue during the week amid the release of March quarter results of companies. Among key results, Abbott India, Hindustan Unilever, Dr. Lal PathLabs, Britannia Industries, Lupin, Hindalco, ITC, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Auto are likely to announce their March 2018 quarter earnings later this week.

In economic data, India's wholesale price index (WPI), consumer price index (CPI) and trade balance data are due during this week.



GLOBAL MARKETS



Asian held near one-month highs on Monday on signs the United States and China were toning down their trade war rhetoric, while the dollar dipped again as investors wagered on a slower pace of US interest rate hikes.



MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan was up 0.07 per cent, on track for a third straight day of gains and within striking distance of one-month high. Japan's Nikkei tacked on 0.1 per cent while South Korea's KOSPI index climbed 0.3 per cent.



On Wall Street, The S&P 500 rose on Friday, helped by healthcare after US President Donald Trump blasted high drug prices but avoided taking aggressive measures to cut them.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.37 per cent to end at 24,831.17 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.17 per cent to 2,727.72, its highest close since mid-March. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.03 per cent to 7,402.88. Asian held near one-month highs on Monday on signs the United States and China were toning down their trade war rhetoric, while the dollar dipped again as investors wagered on a slower pace of US interest rate hikes.

(with Reuters inputs)