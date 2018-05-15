MARKETS LIVE: Karnataka poll outcome, corporate earnings to drive indices

INTERVIEW Congress win in Karnataka may test 10,000 on Nifty, says Jigar Shah, CEO, Maybank Kim Eng Securities Are the markets factoring in the possibility of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP’s) loss in the upcoming Karnataka assembly election? The markets are not yet factoring any possibility of an NDA (National Democratic Alliance) loss in the Karnataka assembly elections. They would be nervous and may test the recent 10,000 level on the Nifty50 again if there is an outright Congress win. However, if it is a hung assembly, it may go down only marginally because the trend cannot be extrapolated on a national basis. A favourable outcome, on the other hand, will be an absolute majority to the BJP in which case the market should hold its level CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL TEXT Today's picks Nifty Current: 10,806 (fut: 10,807), Target: NA Stop-long positions at 10,700. Stop-short positions at 10,900. Big moves could go till 10,950, 10,650. Be prepared for excess volatility due to Karnataka Assembly results. A long 10,600p (60), long 11,000c (30) is zero-delta with higher put premium. Breakevens at 11,090, 10,510. Click here for more Markets are not factoring in Karnataka poll outcome yet, say analysts Markets have not yet priced in the possibility of a loss for the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming assembly election in Karnataka. Though analysts expect a knee-jerk reaction to the outcome on May 15, they believe the markets will start focussing on other global and domestic events soon after READ MORE Nifty looks set to go North, but Karnataka results to dictate trend The Nifty looks set to go North, but it could see a trend reversal if the Karnataka Assembly results are not to the market’s taste. In fact, that event will determine the short-term trend. This is one of those rare situations of “known unknowns” where the market has no reliable information to bet on READ MORE Top trading ideas from Prabhudas Lilladher BUY JSW STEEL CMP : Rs 329.05 TARGET : Rs 350 STOP LOSS : Rs 312 The stock has been moving with a positive bias in a gradual trending mode upwards and with the RSI indicator indicating a trend reversal, we anticipate the stock to move up till 345-350 levels in the coming days. Also the stock has maintained above significant 34WMA moving average and with decent volume activity seen, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 350 keeping a stop loss of 312. Click here for more Nifty outlook by Prabhudas Lilladher Nifty as said earlier is near the peak level of 10850 levels and we anticipate choppiness and high volatility as the results would be released in the morning session. We maintain our levels of 10550 as a good support for Nifty on the downside while 10850-10900 would be a strong resistance. However, the support for the day is seen at 10740 while resistance is seen at 10860. All eyes would be awaiting for the Karnataka election results.