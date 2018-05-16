MARKETS LIVE: Indices open lower, Nifty near 10,750 post Karnataka verdict

Lupin slips to a Rs 7.8 bn loss in Q4 on one-time impairment provisions Drug maker Lupin aims to maintain 19-21 per cent Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) margin in FY19 on the back of cost optimisation and new product launches even as it reported a Rs 7.83 billion loss in the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY18. A 21.1 per cent fall year-on-year in North American formulation sales was largely responsible for the company posting a 5.2 per cent decline in revenues in Q4. READ MORE Market at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 35,607.96 +64.02 +0.18 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 11,311.11 +4.30 +0.04 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 32,834.77 -41.47 -0.13 S&P BSE 100 11,106.86 +2.52 +0.02 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,587.61 +4.93 +0.14 (Source: BSE) Prabhudas Lilladher on HUL We remain positive on the long term structural story; however, expect back ended returns post 53% returns in past one year. We retain Accumulate with a target price of Rs1555 at 43xSept20 EPS (Rs1387, 42xMarch 20EPS earlier). Bonds, rupee lose big as RBI decides to stay clear The currency and bond markets lost sharply on Tuesday in the absence of support from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Even as the Karnataka election outcome showed no clear victory for either the BJP or the Congress, market participants blamed the RBI’s inaction for the losses. The rupee closed at 68.11 a dollar from its previous close of 67.52, and the 10-year bond yields rose for the fifth straight session to close at 7.90 per cent, from its Monday’s close of 7.83 per cent. READ MORE Fraud-hit PNB posts biggest ever quarterly loss of Rs 134.17 billion in Q4 Scam-hit Punjab National Bank’s (PNB’s) loss in the fourth quarter of 2017-18 has been the highest quarterly loss reported by any bank in India ever. This was owing to fraudulent loans worth Rs 143 billion issued to jewellery firms belonging to Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) new provisioning norms added to the bank’s woes as its net loss ballooned to Rs 134 billion in the March-ended quarter, compared to a net profit of Rs 2.6 billion in the year-ago period. READ MORE Fundamental view on HUL The growth drivers for HUL are: (1) Drive penetration in Central India (growing at ~1.5x all India avg. growth), (2) Naturals segment (Lever Ayush and Indulekha) is growing ~2.5x HUL average, (3) Futuristic products like liquid wash, green tea etc. are growing ~2x of HUL average and (4) Premiumisation is playing out (only ~1/4th of portfolio is premium). Our thesis remains intact and we believe earnings growth will sustain driven by recovery in rural demand, premiumisation, new product launches, strong pricing power (pass on inflation) and strong brand investments. We upgrade our multiple to 45x (43x earlier) P/E on Mar-20EPS to arrive at a target price of Rs 1,615. We re-iterate BUY. (Source: HDFC Securities)

The market opened lower on Wednesday following Tuesday's outcome of assembly elections and taking cues from the global markets.



The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party in Karnataka with 104 seats, even as it fell short of the majority mark of 112. The Congress stood second with 78 seats and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda's Janata Dal (Secular) third with 37 seats. Eager to stop the BJP's march into South India, former Congress President Sonia Gandhi sought the JD(S)'s support, offering the CM post to the latter's H D Kumaraswamy, should the party agree to form a government in the state in alliance with the Congress. All three major parties – the BJP, Congress and JD(S) – met Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala to stake a claim to form the next state government.



Meanwhile, stock-specific action is likely to continue during the day as more companies release their March quarter results. Among key results, Birla Corporation, Hindalco Industries, ITC and Tata Steel are likely to announce their March 2018 quarter earnings later in the day.

In economic data, India's exports rose by 5.71 per cent to $25.91 billion in April, spurred by double-digit growth in shipment of engineering goods and pharma products. The data were released after market hours on Tuesday.



GLOBAL MARKETS



Asian stocks fell in early trade on Wednesday after Pyongyang called off talks with Seoul, throwing a major US-North Korean summit into question, and a spike in the US 10-year Treasury yield to a seven-year high knocked sentiment on Wall Street.



MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan was down 0.1 per cent. South Korea's KOSPI was 0.4 per cent lower and Japan's Nikkei was down 0.3 per cent.



In US markets, A surge in US government bond yields to their highest level in almost seven years sent Wall Street sliding on Tuesday after strong retail sales data stoked inflation concerns and investors fretted about looming trade talks between the US and China.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 193 points, or 0.78 per cent, to 24,706.41, the S&P 500 lost 18.68 points, or 0.68 per cent, to 2,711.45 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 59.69 points, or 0.81 per cent, to 7,351.63.



(with Reuters inputs)