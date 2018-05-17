MARKETS LIVE: Indices turn flat even as BJP forms govt in Karnataka

-
ALSO READ
MARKET WRAP: Global cues, K'taka result drag Sensex 156 pts; PNB down 12%
MARKETS ON THURSDAY: Indices end lower, Nifty below 10,700; IT stocks fall
MARKETS ON MONDAY: Sensex, Nifty end flat ahead of Karnataka poll outcome
MARKETS ON MONDAY: Nifty ends above 10,700, Sensex up 293 pts; metals gain
-
Sectoral Trend Top Sensex gainers and losers Markets at open At 9:16 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 35,502, up 114 points while the broader Nifty50 index was ruling at 10,775, up 34 points SPECIAL REPORT Karnataka assembly poll verdict: How brokerages interpret the developments Nomura: The BJP’s seat tally has improved in Karnataka, which will likely be viewed positively by markets. The state is seen as the BJP’s gateway to the south. Karnataka was also being seen from the lens of the 2019 general elections. As such, the ability of the Congress to form a quick alliance with the JD(S) is also a reminder of what could transpire going into the 2019 elections READ MORE JUST NOW BS Yeddyurappa takes oath as Karnataka Chief Minister: TV reports Markets at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 35,433.96 +46.08 +0.13 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 11,290.17 +36.28 +0.32 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 32,951.08 +213.05 +0.65 S&P BSE 100 11,094.19 +41.04 +0.37 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,571.46 -0.27 -0.01 (Source: BSE)
The markets pared their opening gains and turned flat on Thursday morning even as Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP's) B S Yeddyurappa took oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka.
On Wednesday, Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala officially invited BJP's B S Yeddyurappa to form the government in the state of Karnataka and gave 15 days to prove majority.
That apart, global cues and corporate earnings are likely to impact investor sentiment during the day.
In the global markets, Asian shares held steady on Thursday, while the euro struggled near five-month lows set a day earlier following a report that Italian populist parties trying to form a coalition could ask the European Central Bank to forgive 250 billion euros of debt.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed, while Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.4 percent and South Korea’s KOSPI rose 0.4 percent.
In US, retail and technology stocks led Wall Street higher on Wednesday and the small-cap Russell 2000 hit a record peak, even as a rise in US bond yields to an almost seven-year high suggested more competition for equities and investors fretted over geopolitics.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 62.52 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 24,768.93, the S&P 500 gained 11.01 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 2,722.46, and the Nasdaq Composite added 46.67 points, or 0.63 per cent, to 7,398.30.
(with Reuters inputs)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU