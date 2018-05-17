MARKETS LIVE: Indices turn flat even as BJP forms govt in Karnataka

Catch all the market news here.

The pared their opening gains and turned flat on Thursday morning even as Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP's) B S Yeddyurappa took oath as Chief Minister of



On Wednesday, Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala officially invited BJP's B S Yeddyurappa to form the government in the state of and gave 15 days to prove majority.



That apart, global cues and corporate earnings are likely to impact investor sentiment during the day.





In key results today, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Escorts and Kirloskar Industries are likely to announce their March 2018 quarter earnings later in the day.

SI Reporter

In the global markets, held steady on Thursday, while the euro struggled near five-month lows set a day earlier following a report that Italian populist parties trying to form a coalition could ask the European Central Bank to forgive 250 billion euros of debt.MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan was little changed, while Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.4 percent and South Korea’s KOSPI rose 0.4 percent.In US, retail and technology led Wall Street higher on Wednesday and the small-cap Russell 2000 hit a record peak, even as a rise in US bond yields to an almost seven-year high suggested more competition for equities and investors fretted over geopolitics.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 62.52 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 24,768.93, the S&P 500 gained 11.01 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 2,722.46, and the Nasdaq Composite added 46.67 points, or 0.63 per cent, to 7,398.30.(with Reuters inputs)