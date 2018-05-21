MARKETS LIVE: Indices range-bound, Nifty hovers near 10,600; PSU banks rise

Bhushan Steel resolution effect: PSBs gain, Nifty PSU Bank index up 2% Shares of public sector banks (PSBs) were trading higher by up to 4% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in early morning trade on Monday after Tata Group acquired controlling stake of 72.65% in the debt-ridden Bhushan Steel for around Rs 352 billion last week, which will help in cleansing the banking system as well as boost lenders profitability. READ MORE Nomura on Britannia Britannia is trading at 43.7x FY20F P/E (EPS: Rs 126.9). The stock trades at 2SD of its long-term valuation average. While we believe that a steady 21% growth trajectory over the next three years should be easily attainable, we also believe valuations are now in their fair zone. Therefore, we retain our Neutral rating, with a higher target price of Rs 5,539, and value the stock at 42x 1QFY21F earnings. Our target multiple is around the mid-point of the 40-45x multiple band assigned to other food companies. We prefer ITC for its cheap valuations. Kotak Securities on DB Corp Our earnings outlook for the company is changed drastically as several of our assumptions (advertising environment, print order growth, newsprint prices) face significant challenges. We cut FY19/20 estimates by ~28% each, and now expect a significantly lower earnings growth over the period. Valuations are unlikely to support even after significant declines, unless earnings downgrades halt. We cut our target valuation to 11X FY20E PER, or Rs 262. Downgrade to REDUCE Emkay Global on Voltas Due to unseasonal rains in various regions, we believe that the room air-conditioner (RAC) industry could report lower growth rates of 5-10% in FY19 v/s 20% as anticipated earlier. Therefore, we cut FY19/20E EPS estimates by 36%/22% on lower revenue and margin assumptions. We recommend REDUCE with a Target Price of Rs543 (SoTP) IIFL recommends KEI Industries The company has guided for 18-20% yoy volume growth in FY19 led by addition of new capacities in LT and HT cable and strong growth in EHV and EPC segment. EHV revenue is expected to double led by rampup of capacity setup last year and strong order book. Margins expansion would be led by higher share of EHV and retail sales. The company is also increasing its presence in the affordable housing segment. The management has also mentioned that margins in institutional sales segment has been expanding due to strong demand. We have upgraded our estimates as we expect demand from the power sector to be very strong and the company would continue to boost its retail sales through higher penetration and focus on brand improvement. We maintain our Buy rating and revised our target price to Rs.505 (earlier Rs.470) MARKET COMMENT G Chokkalingam, founder and MD, Equinomics Research In our view, what matters to the stock market at this juncture is people’s mandate in a state, not the verdict of the MLAs. After the present party came to power at the Centre, the market cap of entire BSE-listed stocks went up by more than 75% since 2014. This would mean that the market has liked the present government. Hence, it is concerned whether this state election would indicate any possible instability at the Centre after 2019 election. The ruling party at the Centre has actually more than doubled its tally in the Karnataka state assembly – this indicates improving prospects for the ruling party for the Lok Sabha elections from this state. State governments do not decide major economic reforms. While the Karnataka people mandate has addressed the limited concern of the markets, there is no need for the markets to worry about who ultimately rules the state – actual ruling of a state is a political issue which lacks any significance for the markets. Hence, we suggest investors not to worry on the final outcome of this election.