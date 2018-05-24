MARKETS LIVE: Corporate results, rupee, oil prices likely to steer indices

The are likely to open on a cautious note taking cues from movements in rupee, and their Asian counterparts.



Meanwhile, stock-specific action will continue on Thursday as more companies release their Among key results, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals, Goodricke Group, Pidilite Industries and United Breweries are likely to announce their March 2018 quarter later today.



On Wednesday, the dropped 0.6 per cent to a 17-month low of 68.42 against the dollar. The is inching towards its record low of 68.85, touched on August 28, 2013.



In the global markets, Asian moved lower on Thursday as investors fretted about new setbacks in US-China trade talks, but negative sentiment was tempered by US Federal Reserve meeting minutes suggesting it would not raise the tempo at which it increases interest rates.



MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan was flat, while Japan’s Nikkei stock index was 0.6 per cent lower.



On Wall Street, US ended with small gains on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting suggested higher inflation may not result in faster interest rate hikes.



Most Fed policymakers thought it likely another rate increase would be warranted "soon" if the US economic outlook remains intact, and many participants saw little evidence of general overheating of the labour market, minutes of the central bank's last policy meeting showed.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 52.4 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 24,886.81, the S&P 500 gained 8.85 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 2,733.29 and the Nasdaq Composite added 47.50 points, or 0.64 per cent, to 7,425.96.



In crude oil, the US crude was flat at $71.83 a barrel. fell on Wednesday after an unexpected rise in US crude and gasoline inventories. Brent futures stood at $79.80 a barrel. Last week, the global benchmark rose above $80 for the first time since November 2014.



