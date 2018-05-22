MARKETS LIVE: Indices open flat, Nifty above 10,500 mark on Asian cues

Sectoral Trend Top Sensex gainers and losers Markets at Open At 9:16 am, the BSE Sensex was trading at 34,636, up 21 points while the broader Nifty50 index was ruling at 10,527, up 10 points Markets at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 34,536.41 -79.72 -0.23 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 10,996.38 -15.00 -0.14 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 31,902.82 -46.29 -0.14 S&P BSE 100 10,795.91 -14.87 -0.14 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,504.46 -1.44 -0.04 (Source: BSE) SGX says to list Indian derivatives despite legal move by Indian bourse Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) said on Tuesday the National Stock Exchange of India had applied for an interim injunction in an Indian court on SGX's new derivatives products, but SGX plans to go ahead and list them next month. READ MORE Today's picks: From Sun Pharma to CIL, hot stocks to watch on Tuesday Sun Pharma Current price: Rs 444 Target price: Rs 436 Keep a stop at Rs 449 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 438 and Rs 440. Book profits at Rs 436. READ MORE
The markets opened mostly flat on Tuesday taking cues from their Asian counterparts.
Meanwhile, stock-specific action will continue during the day as more companies release their March quarter results. Among key results, State Bank of India, Bata India, Cipla, Dr.Reddy's Laboratories and Music Broadcast are likely to announce their March 2018 quarter earnings later today.
In the global markets, the dollar hovered near four-month highs on Tuesday on renewed optimism about global growth as the United States and China agreed to drop their tariff threats, while oil stayed at multi-year peaks over potential sanctions in Venezuela.
While the apparent truce over their trade disagreements bolstered sentiment on Wall Street, it failed to excite stock markets in Asia.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.1 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei was barely changed.
Wall Street indices rose overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 298.2 points, or 1.21 per cent, to 25,013.29, the S&P 500 gained 20.04 points, or 0.74 per cent, to 2,733.01, and the Nasdaq Composite added 39.70 points, or 0.54 per cent, to 7,394.04.
Global oil prices rose on Tuesday amid worries that Venezuela's crude output could drop further following a disputed presidential election in the country and with potential sanctions on the OPEC-member.
(with Reuters inputs)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU