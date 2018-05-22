MARKETS LIVE: Indices open flat, Nifty above 10,500 mark on Asian cues

The opened mostly flat on Tuesday taking cues from their Asian counterparts.



Meanwhile, stock-specific action will continue during the day as more companies release their March quarter results. Among key results, State Bank of India, Bata India, Cipla, Dr.Reddy's Laboratories and Music Broadcast are likely to announce their March 2018 quarter earnings later today.



In the global markets, the dollar hovered near four-month highs on Tuesday on renewed optimism about global growth as the United States and China agreed to drop their tariff threats, while oil stayed at multi-year peaks over potential sanctions in Venezuela.



While the apparent truce over their trade disagreements bolstered sentiment on Wall Street, it failed to excite stock in Asia.



MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan added 0.1 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei was barely changed.



Wall Street rose overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 298.2 points, or 1.21 per cent, to 25,013.29, the S&P 500 gained 20.04 points, or 0.74 per cent, to 2,733.01, and the Nasdaq Composite added 39.70 points, or 0.54 per cent, to 7,394.04.



Global rose on Tuesday amid worries that Venezuela's crude output could drop further following a disputed presidential election in the country and with potential sanctions on the OPEC-member.





Brent crude futures were at $79.37 per barrel, up 15 cents, from their last close. Brent broke through $80 for the first time since November 2014 last week. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $72.49 a barrel, up 25 cents from their previous settlement.



(with Reuters inputs)

SI Reporter