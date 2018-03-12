MARKETS LIVE: Indices open higher, Nifty reclaims 10,300 levels

STOCKS IN NEWS Trident Ltd has proposed expansion plans in the State of Madhya Pradesh with the total capital outlay in the tune of Rs 7200 crore in phased manner: CCI approved the acquisition of Reliance Communication’s towers, optic fibre cable, right to use spectrum and media convergence nodes by Reliance Jio. Bhushan Steel clarified that Chairman BB Singhal appeared before SFIO on March 8. Dolphin Offshore Enterprises bagged order worth Rs 6.75 crore from RAL, Malaysia. Power Grid won contract to establish transmission system for “New WR-NR 765 kV Inter-Regional Corridor”. Bharat Wire Ropes seeks to raise Rs 50 crore via equity or debt. Bharti Airtel received NCLT approval for merger of Telenor with self. ARSS Infrastructure bagged work order worth Rs 15.44 crore. Amber Enterprises to acquire 70 % in Ever Electronics. MOIL approved the setting up ferro alloy plants at Balaghat and Gumgaon for Rs 418.8 crore. Peninsula Land to acquire additional 6.4 % stake in Hem Infra for Rs 13.79 crore. Aarti Drugs said that its unit in Tarapur MIDC got affected by explosion. The affected plant contributed about 16 % to the company's total revenue as of Dec. 31. ONGC to sell stake in Gujarat Petrochem project to fund HPCL acquisition. Arvind promoter Aura Securities pledged 42.50 lakh shares, or 1.64 % stake in favor of Bajaj Finance against loan to be availed. Avanti Feeds, Apex Frozen Foods, Waterbase: U.S. Department of Commerce has suggested a hike in anti-dumping duty on Indian shrimp to 2.34 %from 0.84%. Indian shrimp exporters subject to new rates. Consortium of Jet Airways, France-KLM and Delta is understood to have expressed interest in national carrier Air India (PTI). Spice Jet signed deal with CFM International for $12.5bn for purchase of LEAP -1B engine order for 155 737 MAX airplanes.Add on long term service agreement Goa Carbon Revoked suspension for 3 months at Goa plant for manufacturing of upto 20,000 mt of CPC DHFL proposes to issue NCDs worth Rs 500 cr with an additional Rs 250 cr of greenshoe option NTPC may buy Bihar State Power Holding Co for Rs 3000cr (Source: Nirmal Bang) Markets at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 33,384.67 +77.53 +0.23 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 10,706.91 +23.14 +0.22 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 32,816.16 +53.55 +0.16 S&P BSE 100 10,600.25 +22.46 +0.21 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,493.09 +4.47 +0.13 (Source: BSE) INTERVIEW OF THE DAY Market returns will be interplay of profit growth, PE ratio: Rana B Gupta Global markets corrected last week after US President Donald Trump proposed to raise tariffs. RANA B GUPTA, managing director, India Equities at Manulife Asset Management (Singapore), in a conversation with Puneet Wadhwa said one needs to monitor whether this situation escalates to more protectionist measures and retaliation from trading partners. India, he feels, remains a unique, bottom-up story. READ MORE RANA B GUPTA Managing director, India Equities Manulife Asset Management (Singapore) Street signs: CIL sees investor churn, big investors buy Himadri, and more Coal India sees investor churn: The strong gains in the Coal India stock in 2018 has been accompanied by domestic institutions increasing their exposure in the counter. Coal India has gained 16.2 per cent in the year so far – the most among the Sensex companies. This rally has seen three big-ticket institutions – ICICI Prudential, Aditya Birla Sun Life and HDFC Mutual Fund – up their stake in the coal producer. Interestingly, leading foreign investor, BlackRock has sold close to 10 million shares of Coal India in March. This investor churn is expected to continue in the medium term, even as analysts are expecting another 10 per cent upside in the stock over the next one year. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE Nifty50 can dip below 10,000 mark soon: Angel Broking The week turned out to be a decider as we saw Nifty finally coming out of the recent congestion zone. In fact, we had clearly stated in our previous article that we would see this suspense getting unfolded in the first half. In-line with expectation, the index made things clear on Tuesday after violating the 10,300 mark. Some respite in last couple of sessions led to a weekly close well below this key point. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE IIP, inflation data to steer stock market sentiment in the week ahead Trading sentiment in the stock market this week will be guided by key macroeconomic data like Index of Industrial Production (IIP) and inflation, experts said. READ MORE