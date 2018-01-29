MARKETS LIVE: Sensex, Nifty at all-time high ahead of Economic Survey

Street signs: Galaxy Surfactants IPO, Praj Industries stock, and more Galaxy Surfactants at 30% premium Shares of chemicals manufacturer Galaxy Surfactants are changing hands in the grey market at 30% premium. The company’s Rs 9.3-billion initial public offer, the biggest this year, will open for subscription on January 29. The price band for the IPO is Rs 1,470 to Rs 1,480 per share but grey market operators are willing to pay as much as Rs 2,000 apiece, said market players. Meanwhile, the premium on the recently-concluded IPO of Newgen Software and Amber Enterprises have come off slightly. Read more Sectoral Trend Sensex top gainers and losers Broader Markets In broader markets, the BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices were up 0.4% and 0.6% respectively Markets at open At 9:17 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 36,250, up 199 points while the broader Nifty50 index was ruling at 11,108, up 38 points Derivative Strategy on IRB Infra by HDFC Securities Buy IRB INFRA FEBRUARY 250 call at Rs 8 Stop loss: Rs 5 Target: Rs 14 Rationale: We have seen long positions being built in IRB futures today with price rise and higher volumes We have seen healthy rollover (76%) to the February Series

Benchmark indices were trading higher as investors cheer ahead of the today, the first day of the crucial Budget session of Parliament.

The last full Budget session of the 16th Lok Sabha will begin with President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha — his first after being elected to the office.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will table the for 2017-18, days ahead of the fifth and final full Budget of the current term of the Narendra Modi government on Thursday

Globally, Asian shares looked to extend their recent bull run on Monday amid upbeat corporate earnings and strong global economic growth, while more rumblings from the White House about “unfair” trade practices kept the U.S. dollar on the defensive.