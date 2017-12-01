MARKETS LIVE: Key things to watch out for before the opening bell

Benchmark indices are likely to open flat after the economic growth recovered to more than 6% in the July-September quarter, backed by strong manufacturing, allaying doubts about disruptions caused by the goods and services tax (GST).

rose 6.3% in the quarter ended September, higher than the 5.7% in the previous one on improved investment and steady demand, the data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.

This was a break with five quarters of declining trends in growth, but India remained behind China in economic expansion.

However the sentiment was dampened as eight core sectors grew at a slower pace of 4.7% in October, chiefly due to subdued performance of cement, steel and refinery segments. The industry ministry also revised downwards September growth print of these eight sectors to 4.7% from the earlier estimate of 5.2%.

Globally, Asian shares pushed higher on Friday, cheered by Wall Street gains after apparent progress on US tax legislation as investors waited for the Senate’s vote, while higher US Treasury yields underpinned the dollar.